North Carolina FC vs Charleston Battery March 10 Predictions

The USL Championship 2024 is less than a fortnight away. The teams are gearing up for another season full of thrill and exciting fixtures. North Carolina Football Club will host the Charleston Battery on the opening day of USL Championship round 1. The match will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park on 10th March.

The current USL League One champions are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, while the Charleston Battery haven’t lost to North Carolina FC in their last 6 meetings. With both teams coming into this fixture in good forms, watching for the soccer fans will be a treat. Although the home game advantage will be with North Carolina FC, Charleston Battery will still pose a serious challenge to the North Carolina FC.

Goals are coming thick and fast for both sides. North Carolina has scored eight goals in the last five matches, while Charleston Battery has managed to rattle the net 11 times in their previous 5 fixtures. Aplenty goals are expected in the upcoming clash between the two sides, considering their prolific goalscoring form.

Charleston Battery also had a decent run last season, finishing 3rd in the standings. Charleston Battery had 17 wins and nine losses last season and secured 59 points after playing 34 games. They were 4 points behind the Tampa Bay Rowdies. In this campaign, they are coming with the renewed belief to lift the USL Championship title.

On the other hand, the current USL League One champions won the final against the Charlotte Independence on penalties on their home turf last November. The newly promoted side will be highly confident and look to give a tough challenge to the Charleston Battery in front of their home support.

Predictions

Bookmakers have picked Charleston Battery as the favorite to win the match. According to the sportsbooks, Charleston Battery is the favorite for the game and North Carolina FC is the underdog for the game.

Despite being the underdog, the fans of North Carolina are still hopeful and believe that their team can beat the Charleston Battery at WakeMed Soccer Park. Furthermore, the fans can place their bets through North Carolina Sportsbooks and increase the fun and excitement of the North Carolina FC games in the USL Championship.

Players to Watch Out

Both sides have some formidable sets of players who can change the tie with their sheer brilliance at any moment of the game. Oalex Anderson is the first player to come to mind when discussing the USL League One star performers of last season.

The 29-year-old Carolina forward was nominated as the 2023 USL League One Player of the Year. He finished second place in the Golden Boot race with 17 goals. Anderson also added six assists to finish second in League One in terms of total goal contributions. In the upcoming USL Championship season, he will be a force to be reckoned with.

Lue Young was honored with the Defender of the Year award for the second straight season. He showcased exceptional defensive performance for the North Carolina FC last season. Young won 65% of his tackles and contributed to the nine clean sheets for the side in the regular season. His defensive skills and ability to win duels will certainly create a headache for the Charleston Battey forwards in the upcoming fixture.

Augustine Williams will play a pivotal role on the Charleston Battery team. Williams emerged as a top scorer for the Battery in the previous season, tallying an impressive 15 goals across 35 matches. His knack for exploiting gaps in the opposing defense and effectively capitalizing on scoring opportunities underscores his importance as a key contributor to the Battery’s success.

Apart from Willaims, Arturo Rodriguez was a key contributor to the side when it came to chance creation. Rodriguez created 44 chances for the Charleston Battery in 27 appearances. His ability to track and find the run of the attackers on the field is extraordinary. He can create a goal-scoring opportunity out of nowhere. North Carolina FC players have to contain his playmaking skills at any cost.

Overall, the contest is finely balanced as both teams have 4 victories each in their last 5 matches. However, Charleston Battery has the upper hand in the head-to-head games. They will be looking to continue their winning record against the North Carolina FC, while the Carolina side will look to get a home victory to start their USL Championship campaign.

Final Thoughts

The March 10th fixture between the newly promoted North Carolina FC and Charleston Battery will be an intriguing match. The fans of both sides are eagerly anticipating the game as they hope for a thrilling and captivating contest. Charleston Battery is the wagerers’ pick, while the North Carolina FC will have the home advantage. Regardless of the result, the fixture will undoubtedly offer an exciting spectacle to soccer fans.