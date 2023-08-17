Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United will be looking to get off the mark in the Premier League when they meet in the second Friday night fixture of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheffield United will be looking to end their winless streak in Premier League openers when they travel to face Nottingham Forest on Friday. The Blades have lost their last three season-opening matches in the top flight, and they will be eager to get off to a winning start this time around.

Forest, meanwhile, are also looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in their first Premier League match of the season. The Reds lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in front of their own fans.

The two teams have met twice in the past season, with Sheffield United winning both matches. However, Forest will be confident of getting a result at home, and they will be boosted by the return of striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored in the defeat to Arsenal.

Awoniyi is the leading scorer for both teams this season, with two goals. He will be a key player for Forest if they are to get a result against Sheffield United.



Overall, it is a close match between two evenly matched teams. However, Forest will be the slight favorites at home, and they will be hoping to get their first Premier League win of the season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Date: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Time: 7:45 pm BST

7:45 pm BST Venue: The City Ground (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

The two sides will meet in the Premier League at the City Ground on Friday, August 18, with kick-off scheduled for the early afternoon slot of 7:45 pm.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United on TV and live stream

TV channel and live stream: The Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United match on Friday, August 18 will not be televised live. There is no fixture booked for the Friday evening TV slot.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19, but it was moved to Friday due to congestion issues caused by cricket matches taking place at neighboring Trent Bridge. Trent Rockets will be hosting Birmingham Phoenix in back-to-back men’s and women’s fixtures in The Hundred on Saturday.

The match will still be available to watch on radio, with talkSPORT providing live coverage.

Where to find Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield on US TV

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Friday (August 18)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Where can I watch the highlights?

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United lineups

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Turner; Aurier, Worrall, Niakhate, Aina; Mangala, Danilo; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Basham, Norwood, Lowe; Traore, Osula, Osborn