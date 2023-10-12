Portugal vs Slovakia Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel, kick-off time

Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Portugal takes on Slovakia.

Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal is aiming to extend their perfect run in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers when they face Slovakia in a Group J clash on Friday night at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. In the Group J standings, Portugal holds the top spot with six wins in six matches, while Slovakia is in the second spot with four wins, one loss, and one draw in their six matches so far.

Portugal has been dominant in Group J, scoring a total of 24 goals in six matches and keeping a clean sheet, not conceding a single goal to their opponents. On the other hand, Slovakia, who have won four of their last five matches in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, have scored eight goals and conceded two.

Portugal vs Slovakia date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

Where to watch Portugal vs Slovakia

In the United States, fans have several options to catch the European Championships qualifiers. Fox networks, along with the streaming service fuboTV, offer English language coverage. If you prefer Spanish-language commentary and build-up, Univision is the go-to choice.

Furthermore, the Fox Sports network holds the broadcasting rights to all international UEFA competitions, meaning you can follow not only the qualifiers but also the UEFA Nations League through their coverage. This provides a comprehensive way to enjoy European soccer action.

UK: Viaplay UK

Viaplay UK USA: ViX, Fubo Sports Network

ViX, Fubo Sports Network Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP Play

Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP Play Slovakia: RTVS Sport, Sport 1 CZ/SK

Portugal vs Slovakia head-to-head record

8 Septemer 2023 – Slovakia 0-1 Portugal – Euro 2024 qualifying

4 June 2005 – Portugal 2-0 Slovakia – 2006 World Cup qualifying

30 March 2005 – Slovakia 1-1 Portugal – 2006 World Cup qualifying

5 June 1999 – Portugal 1-0 Slovakia – Euro 2000 qualifying

14 October 1998 – Slovakia 0-3 Portugal – Euro 2000 qualifying

Predicted XI

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Goncalo Inacio, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Raphael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo

Slovakia: Martin Dúbravka, Peter Pekarík, Denis Vavro, Milan Skriniar, Dávid Hancko, Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Ondrej Duda, Ivan Schranz, Róbert Polievka, David Duris