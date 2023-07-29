Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City predictions, odds, team news

In an upcoming friendly match, Manchester City is set to take on Atletico Madrid. The game is scheduled to be held in Seoul on 30 July.

Manchester City

Manchester City had a remarkable previous season, securing victory in three major competitions. Under Pep Guardiola’s guidance, they clinched the Premier League title, triumphed in the FA Cup, and fulfilled their long-awaited dream of winning the Champions League. As they gear up for the new season, the Citizens have been actively preparing with a series of friendly matches. In their most recent encounter, they emerged victorious, defeating Bayern Munich with a score of 2-1.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid had a more than satisfactory last season and maintained their high level of performance. Under Diego Simeone’s management, the team displayed remarkable stability and competitiveness in the Spanish league, ultimately securing a commendable third-place finish. As they prepare for the new season, they have only played one friendly match thus far. Unfortunately, they faced a 2-3 defeat against a team of South Korean K-League stars in that encounter.

Prediction and odds

Atletico has earned a reputation for its high-quality defence under Diego Simeone, but in its current state, the team has yet to find their form. They conceded three goals in their last friendly match, indicating some defensive vulnerabilities. Considering Manchester City’s formidable attacking prowess, it’s highly likely that they will find the net. Moreover, Atletico is unlikely to adopt an overly defensive approach in a friendly match, making it reasonable to anticipate a goal-filled spectacle.

Based on our analysis, we expect the match to be highly productive, with a prediction of a total of more than three goals scored.

Odds on the outcome

Manchester City has begun preparations for the upcoming season much earlier, with the English championship starting in a few weeks. Consequently, they hold a clear advantage in terms of physical readiness. Furthermore, in terms of overall class, the English team significantly outclasses Atletico Madrid. As a result, it is sensible to expect a confident victory for the favourite, with Manchester City being the clear frontrunner.