Real Madrid vs Napoli Prediction: Anticipated Outcome in Champions League Showdown

Real Madrid remains unbeaten in their last 11 consecutive matches. Can they continue this impressive streak against Napoli on November 29th? Find the answer in our upcoming forecast.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid has been showcasing an impressive performance this season, enduring just one defeat. That sole setback came against Atletico Madrid (1-3) over two months ago. Since then, the team has dropped points only twice, a remarkable feat considering a substantial number of injured players. Under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance, Madrid has adeptly shaped their gameplay for each match.

They’re on a streak of three consecutive wins, boasting an aggregate score of 11-1. Leading their Champions League group and the La Liga standings, they have already secured a spot in the playoff round.

Despite the absence of key players such as Vinicius, Kamawinga, Guler, Courtois, Militao, and Tchouameni, bookmakers are unwavering in their conviction of successful performance by the Spanish club, positioning them as clear favourites in the upcoming match.

Napoli

Following an exceptional previous season, Napoli’s performance has seen a decline. However, despite the change in head coach from Rudi Garcia to Walter Mazzarri, the Neapolitans’ gameplay doesn’t earn the label of weakness. Securing an away victory in Serie A against Atalanta (2-1) last weekend enabled them to maintain their position in the top four standings. Now, the focus turns to their performance in Spain against the leaders of the Champions League group.

The visiting team faces some minor personnel issues, though not deemed critical. Players like Rui, Olivera, and Lindström won’t be available for this match. Nonetheless, the coaching staff appears unconcerned as the team possesses ample replacements for the absent players.

Prediction

Both teams embrace an attacking style of football, indicating an absence of defensive strategies in this match. Both clubs showcased their offensive prowess in their initial group stage encounter, netting five goals. It’s highly probable that, in the upcoming clash, both rivals will continue to exhibit their scoring abilities within the 90-minute game duration.

Real Madrid performs strongly on their home turf, applying relentless pressure on opponents and often dictating the game’s tempo. When facing the Neapolitans away, the Madrid club secured a narrow victory. We anticipate that luck will favour the Spaniards, resulting in a more convincing win than their initial encounter.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Napoli