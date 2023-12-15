Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Match Preview, Predictions, and Form Analysis

Real Madrid will face Villarreal in the upcoming round of the Spanish Primera. Despite several injuries, Madrid has been performing well. Currently, no significant factors favour the visiting team’s victory.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid will face Villarreal on December 17, 2023, at 20:00 UK Time at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain. This match is part of La Liga.

In their recent match, Real Madrid drew 1-1 against Betis. It marks their second draw in ten games across all tournaments. Earlier, Ancelotti’s team also had a draw, albeit not against as formidable an opponent, ending in a 0-0 stalemate with Rayo Vallecano. In the Primera table, Real Madrid is again trailing Girona by two points at the top, with Atletico and Barcelona trailing by five points.

The club has also been actively participating in the Champions League this week. Having faced a tough match in the European Cup for the second consecutive time, the pride and status of being the leading participant in the Champions League doesn’t give Ancelotti’s team the moral right to lose, even when they have already secured a playoff spot. Real Madrid triumphed twice against Napoli (4-2) and Union (3-2).

Villarreal also played a European Cup game this week, a day later than Real Madrid in the Europa League. The team won against Rennes (3-2) and secured a place in the tournament’s playoffs from the top spot. The majority of Villarreal’s wins have come in the Europa League.

In La Liga, Marcelino’s team hasn’t performed particularly well, securing only one victory against Osasuna (3-1) in five rounds. Villarreal has dropped to 13th place due to dropping points in other matches.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Match Preview, Predictions

Considering their present form and the advantage of playing at home, Real Madrid is the frontrunner in this clash, and the visiting team stands little chance. Their recent displays have been commendable, and they’re anticipated to sustain this positive momentum. While Villarreal have shown they can cause upsets, overcoming Madrid’s current form might pose a challenge.

Prediction: Real Madrid will likely secure a 3-0 victory, highlighting their superior position in this match.