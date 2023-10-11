Spain vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Spain is set to take on Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier, with the match scheduled to be held at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. This fixture presents Spain with an opportunity for redemption after facing a previous loss against Scotland, and they will be determined to secure a victory in this upcoming clash.

Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla

Scotland is riding a wave of success in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, demonstrating impressive form under the leadership of manager Steve Clarke. The team has achieved a perfect record by securing victories in all five of their qualifiers. Their performance has been particularly noteworthy in terms of goal-scoring, having found the back of the net 12 times while conceding just a single goal in this dominant run.

Spain finds themselves in second place in Group A of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, currently trailing Scotland by a margin of six points. As they prepare for their upcoming match against Scotland, manager Luis de la Fuente will undoubtedly be urging his team to deliver a strong and compelling performance. In their previous fixture, Spain convincingly defeated Cyprus with a resounding 6-0 scoreline, and they will be looking to replicate such a performance to narrow the points gap between them and their Scottish rivals.

Spain vs Scotland date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Friday, 8 September 2023

Friday, 8 September 2023 Kick-off: 18:45 UK Time

18:45 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla

Where to watch Spain vs Scotland

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK USA: Fubo Sports Network, ViX

Fubo Sports Network, ViX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Team News & Squads

Yeremy Pino’s absence has led to the inclusion of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada in the squad. Spain seems to have relatively few injury concerns apart from this change.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, N. Williams

On the other hand, Scotland is dealing with the absence of Kieran Tierney, while Ryan Jack and Kevin Nisbet have also withdrawn from the squad. Please note that the availability of players may change, so it’s essential to stay updated with the latest team news.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Cooper; Hickey, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Spain vs Scotland latest odds

Spain: 2/9 | Draw: 5/1 | Scotland: 12/1