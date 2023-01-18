The Best Teams In The Premier League So Far This Season

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium

None of the main European domestic championships has such a wide list of real contenders to become champions as the Premier League. For years now, the English league has established itself as a great continental power. Due to its powerful finances, it has established itself as the preferred destination for many of the great footballers at the moment.

Because of this, a large amount of talent arrives or moves through the different English clubs every summer, allowing us to enjoy an attractive title race battle and a mixture of emotions for EPL sports betting enthusiasts.

Given this, we review below the best teams in the Premier League so far.

Arsenal

Almost twenty years have passed since the ‘Gunners’ won their last Premier League, but it’s difficult not to include the current EPL leaders. Arsenal continues to place their trust in Mikel Arteta. After a great final stretch last season, those at the Emirates Stadium were one step away from getting into the Champions League.

Intending to revitalize their options in the pools, the Londoners continue to bet on youth. They have added to their promises Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah; these are players looking to take a step forward in their careers like Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, or a true champion of the Premier League as Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s men maintain the block that has allowed them to dominate English football for another year. Manchester City has established itself as the rival to beat for the Premier League championship. They are a tough nut to crack this year, thanks to their stellar additions during the transfer market (summer signings).

With the backbone formed by Ederson, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gündogan and Mahrez, the Etihad have put the icing on the cake with the arrival of one of the best scorers in the world: Erling Haaland.

Newcastle

Since their return to the Premier League in 2017, Newcastle United has roamed the top flight of English football without glory. The experience with Rafa Benítez did not have the desired effect.

In 2021 the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Investment Fund took over the club to take it to the English and European elite. It has propelled Newcastle this season to establish themselves among the favorites of the Premier League. They have made interesting signings such as Matt Target, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, and Alexander Isak, which have led them to climb to the top half of the table, ahead of other favorites.

Manchester United

After failures under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United are looking for reasons to smile. The arrival of Erik ten Hag to the Old Trafford bench renewed the hopes of the ‘red devils,’ who have also formed a more than competitive block to fight with the best.

With the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo, the arrivals of players like Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martínez, and the Brazilians Casemiro and Antony join the talent of Bruno Fernandes and Fred. These players have played great roles like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga, the young stars. The clubs’ aspirations to become a candidate for the Premier League title started shaky, but United wants to regain its place among the best, which is what they are doing now.

These are the current best teams in the English Premier League. They have been almost unstoppable, and we think the 2022/23 EPL champion will come from either of these teams.