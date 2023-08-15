The Eyes of the World Are on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

The Argentinian football maestro has long captivated audiences around the world and has recently taken Major League Soccer (MLS) by storm. From soaring ticket sales and television viewership to boosted merchandise sales and league exposure, Lionel Messi is having a profound effect on American soccer.

Messi’s MLS Journey So Far

In his first four matches since signing a lucrative contract with Inter Miami CF, Messi has scored 7 goals and recorded an assist in the Leagues Cup – a regional tournament featuring all teams from the United States’ MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

It’s been a dream start for Messi in the MLS as he has led his new team to three victories and one exhilarating come-from-behind draw that culminated in Miami advancing to the quarterfinals 5:3 on penalty kicks.

More Messi Magic

Messi’s new club is set to face Charlotte FC on August 20 for a shot to make the semifinals of the Leagues Cup. Bookmakers favor Inter Miami to win the match, with the best moneyline odds currently at -210 on FanDuel.

The Argentinian Legend Is Putting MLS on the Map

Major League Soccer is in the first year of its 10-year, $2.5 billion deal with Apple to stream direct-to-consumer virtually all of the league’s matches. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon and the MLS hosting the world’s best player to have ever played the game, the league is experiencing a rapid growth in popularity that is expected to continue to grow.

For example, according to the league’s internal research, the number of female MLS fans has grown about 42% year over year. The MLS has the youngest fan base among the top five US professional sports leagues, making its blockbuster deal with the Apple streaming service the perfect partnership for a demographic that is largely cutting the cable cord and opting for streaming services over traditional television.

Final Thoughts

Inter Miami recorded a league-worst 18 total points throughout all of last season but with the Argentinian icon set to leave his indelible mark on the MLS, there is good reason to believe the squad from Vice City will contend for an MLS Cup Title this coming season and remain competitive for years to come. Fans can expect to see more incredible goals like the free kick Messi scored against FC Dallas and his unparalleled ball control on full display as Miami tries to go from worst to first.