The incredible Saka and the ruthless Son: A shootout in the London derby

Saka’s performance against Tottenham was remarkable, as he marked his 86th consecutive Premier League game for Arsenal without conceding, setting a club record. The Gunners’ winger stands out, surpassing 99% of attacking players in the top-five European competitions regarding forward passes.

Saka leads his teammates in the number of tackles and off-the-ball actions. He actively engages in pressing and defensive battles, contributing significantly to locking out opponents from Arsenal's goal. Saka's efficiency and constant search for striking positions make him a valuable asset to the team.

Son Heung-min’s second goal against Arsenal marked his 150th goal for Tottenham Hotspur, a remarkable achievement for the South Korean forward. He has continued to deliver impressive performances, both as a second striker alongside Harry Kane and currently as a key player for Tottenham.

Son has a knack for scoring and creating crucial moments, and he showcased his abilities once again with two goals, benefiting from assists by the team’s promising newcomer, James Maddison. Although Maddison is currently dealing with a minor injury, there is hope for his swift return, especially given his positive impact under the new coach’s football philosophy and Dejan Kulusevski’s presence.

Before the match, Ange Postecoglou, Arsenal’s manager, emphasised his commitment to playing his distinctive style of football and not compromising it to achieve a favourable result in the derby. However, despite Mikel Arteta’s recognition of the Australian manager’s tactical approach, Arsenal couldn’t assert dominance over Tottenham, neither in terms of ball possession nor accurate passes.

Tottenham managed to control possession for extended periods, and the match statistics showed an equal number of shots from both teams, with a total of 13 each. While some statisticians argue that not all shots are equally dangerous, even when considering the expected goals (xG) system, the outcome remained a draw, reflecting the scoreline. Arsenal had more opportunities to win as they took the lead twice during the match, but Tottenham managed to secure a draw, leaving them with a sense of achievement under their new manager.

Tottenham’s team captain is concerned that their expensive new signing, Richarlison, hasn’t been scoring goals as expected, especially since he’s accustomed to playing alongside a physically robust strike partner. However, as the primary centre forward, Son Heung-min enjoys enough freedom to satisfy the fans. The 31-year-old has scored 5 goals in 6 starts this season. While it may be challenging for him to match Erling Haaland’s impressive tally of 8 goals, Son’s primary objective is to help Tottenham secure a place in the Champions League.

The visitors had a stroke of bad luck early on as Romero scored an own goal, and Arsenal also benefited from a deflection that hit the outstretched arm of the Argentine world champion. The ball was heading towards the net, and the referee awarded a penalty due to the handball. However, despite this misfortune, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored two precise goals.

In the end, manager Ange Postecoglou’s approach seemed more aligned with that of managers like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. After six rounds of Premier League matches, Manchester City leads with 18 points, followed by Liverpool with 16 points. The upcoming match between managers Josep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta in a couple of weeks will better gauge whether Arsenal is ready for spring surprises.

There are remaining doubts about Arsenal’s title aspirations, particularly after falling four points against Fulham and Tottenham. While Arsenal’s style of play remains interesting and the squad boasts talented players, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and William Saliba appear better positioned for a title challenge. If defensive mistakes continue to plague Arsenal, they may find themselves relegated to the role of witnesses while Manchester City continues to outperform their challengers. Tottenham, although level on points with Arsenal in the Premier League, may not be a compliment to manager Mikel Arteta’s team.