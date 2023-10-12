Top 3 Arsenal players in 2023/24 Season so far

2023 has been a season of promise and resurgence for Arsenal FC, one of England’s most storied football clubs. After several challenging seasons, the Gunners are making a strong comeback with a squad that combines experience and youthful exuberance.

Now, before betting on the next Arsenal matches using Lottoland Football, it’s important to know about the best players and the team’s fixtures schedule. In 2023, three top Arsenal players have been outstanding. We will learn more about them and compare Arsenal’s next six games with those of Man City after their Sunday win.

Best 3 Arsenal players in 2023/24 Season so far

Jurrien Timber

Timber’s arrival may have gone somewhat unnoticed amidst Arsenal’s pursuit of the £105-million-man, Declan Rice. Still, the Dutchman has swiftly adapted to Arteta’s requirements and stands out among the Gunners’ summer signings.

The former Ajax star showcased his excellence coming off the bench against the MLS All-Stars, and he was arguably the club’s most impressive player in the 2-0 loss to Man Utd.

Timber’s potential under Arteta seems to have only been hinted at so far, but his presence brings a new dimension to the Gunners and adds an element of unpredictability. He’s set to play a vital role in their progress next season, and even though there’s fierce competition on the right side of Arsenal’s defence, it won’t be surprising to see Timber quickly emerge as a key figure at the Emirates.

Jakub Kiwior

In a rather quiet January signing, Kiwior emerged as a key figure for the Gunners towards the end of the previous season. Except for a lapse in focus against Brighton, he provided much-needed stability to a defence missing William Saliba.

Initially, he played in the traditional left-back role as the 2022/23 season concluded. However, this summer, we’ve witnessed the Polish international taking on an inverted full-back role in the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Although he didn’t feature against United, he displayed his potential in that position against FC Nurnberg and was further impressed when facing the MLS All-Stars.

While Kiwior might not match Zinchenko’s finesse or expertise in this position, Arteta undoubtedly has untapped potential to develop.

Leandro Trossard

In Arsenal’s pre-season, there haven’t been many standout performers, especially in the attack. Players like Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have met the expected standards.

Yet, one attacker who’s captured attention is Trossard. Interestingly, most of the Belgian’s impressive work this summer has come from a deeper midfield position.

As we approached the 2023/24 season, Arteta’s primary concern seemed to be how to fill Granit Xhaka’s left-sided #8 role. Kai Havertz had a chance against United but didn’t fully pull it. However, Trossard, who was occasionally used in this role during the summer, has shown promise. He’s dynamic and excels in tight spaces, proving his ability to contribute to the build-up phase and create some magic in the gaps.

Moreover, he possesses the right skills to cause trouble when there’s space in and around the opponent’s box. Though he’s had a couple of minor injuries this summer, Trossard undeniably shines as one of Arsenal’s brightest talents.

Arsenal’s next six games compared to Man City after Sunday’s win

Let’s take a look at the next six games for Arsenal and Man City, comparing their upcoming fixtures.

Arsenal’s next six fixtures

The October break might seem untimely for Arsenal, especially after their Sunday victory, but it provides much-needed recovery time for injured players like Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal’s upcoming six games will see them competing in three different competitions. In early November, they face an away match against West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Before that, Arsenal had two Premier League fixtures lined up. They visit a Chelsea side that might be hitting their stride under Mauricio Pochettino and host Sheffield United, who are likely facing relegation. A demanding trip to St. James’ Park follows just three days after their cup match, so Arteta will likely rotate the squad for that midweek encounter.

Furthermore, Arsenal continues their Champions’ League group stage campaign, heading head-to-head with Sevilla at home and away. These upcoming clashes with the Spanish team, who recently parted ways with manager Jose Luis Mendilibar, have added significance following their defeat to Lens in the second matchday.

Man City’s next six fixtures

Guardiola will welcome back Rodri to the line-up after the break, as he was absent due to suspension during City’s consecutive Premier League defeats. His return is crucial for the Cityzens, who will be hosting Brighton on the 21st of October.

The upcoming Premier League matches for City won’t be a walk in the park. Following the Brighton game, they’ll travel to Old Trafford for the first Manchester Derby of the season. Guardiola’s squad suffered a loss in this match last season, and they could be up against a resurgent Red Devils team following their last-minute victory over Brentford.

The champions are expected to face Andoni Iraola’s underperforming Bournemouth at the start of November before heading to Stamford Bridge the following week. The recent improvement in the Blues’ form suggests that this fixture might be more challenging than it seemed a few weeks ago, especially with the hosts recovering from injuries.

Just like Arsenal, City also has Champions League commitments, with two matches against Young Boys as they climb towards the top of Group G.