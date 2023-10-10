Transfer Rumors: Openda to Chelsea, Mitoma’s EPL Interest, Sane’s Spanish Suitors, and More

Welcome to our football transfer roundup, where we bring you the latest developments in the world of football transfers. In this edition, we delve into the potential moves of some exciting talents, including Lois Openda’s rumoured switch to Chelsea, Kaoru Mitoma’s EPL suitors, Leroy Sané’s Spanish interest, and Khéphren Thuram’s potential reunion with his brother at Inter. Stay tuned to stay informed about the ever-evolving football transfer landscape.

Leroy Sane, Kaoru Mitoma, Lois Openda

Lois Openda, RB Leipzig striker, 23 years old

Belgian forward Lois Openda of RB Leipzig could make a move to the English Premier League as early as the winter transfer window. Chelsea has shown interest in the 23-year-old striker and intends to make an offer during the winter transfer window.

Openda joined RB Leipzig from French side Lorient in the summer and has had an excellent start to the season, playing 11 matches, scoring five goals, and providing two assists.

Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton midfielder, 26 years old

Brighton’s attacking midfielder Kaoru Mitoma is attracting interest from two top English Premier League clubs, Manchester City and Manchester United. Both clubs are reportedly planning to make a formal offer for the 26-year-old Japanese player during the January transfer window.

In the current season, Mitoma has participated in eight English championship matches, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich midfielder, 27 years old

Bayern Munich midfielder Leroy Sane draws interest from two top clubs in Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The 27-year-old German’s contract with Bayern is until the summer of 2025, but Spanish clubs may aim to sign him as a free agent next summer.

Sane has plans to assess his future at the end of the season. In the current Bundesliga season, he has played seven matches and scored six goals.

Khéphren Thuram, Nice midfielder, 22 years old

Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram is linked with a move to Italy and a potential reunion with his brother Marcus Thuram at Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri are reportedly prepared to pay 25-30 million euros for his transfer, although his market value is estimated at 40 million euros. Thuram’s current contract with Nice runs until the summer of 2025.

In the current French Ligue 1 season, Thuram has played seven matches without a goal but has received three yellow cards.

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal striker, 26 years old

Arsenal’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus could make a move to the Italian Serie A, with Napoli expressing interest in the 26-year-old forward. Napoli sees Jesus as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, who may depart the team.

While other candidates are on Napoli’s shortlist for the striker position, Gabriel Jesus is reportedly their top choice. In the current English Premier League season, Jesus has played six matches and scored one goal.