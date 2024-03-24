USMNT vs. Mexico Preview: Clash for Concacaf Nations League Glory

The final match of the CONCACAF Nations League will be played on 25 March between the USA and Mexico. Timesoccer has compiled an updated prediction for this highly anticipated showdown, featuring the top betting options.

United States

The USA has secured five victories in their last eight matches. In the semifinals of this year’s competition, the national team faced Jamaica and secured a 3-1 victory, albeit only in extra time. Gregg Berhalter’s side narrowly avoided defeat in the final seconds, with an own goal followed by a brace from Haji Wright.

Mexico

Mexico has suffered just two losses in their last 10 matches, showcasing excellent form both emotionally and functionally. Under Jaime Lozano’s guidance, the team faced Panama in the semifinals and comfortably secured a 3-0 victory, leaving their opponents with little chance. The Mexicans displayed exceptional prowess in converting their scoring opportunities.

Match odds

The bookmakers are offering odds of 2.29 for a USA victory, 3.20 for a draw, and 3.32 for Mexico. The option of more than 2.5 goals is priced at 2.30, while less than 2.5 goals is offered at 1.62.

Prediction and bets

The USA managed to break a bad streak, but their victory in the semifinals was heroic. Therefore, it will be challenging for them to achieve an optimal result in two consecutive matches. On the other hand, Mexico has rarely lost lately and has shown strong performances. Their successful game in the semifinals will undoubtedly boost the players’ confidence. The underdog will be able to put up a worthy resistance against the opponent.

Bet on Total

The USA has shown a lack of defensive reliability and is facing significant issues in defense. Conversely, Mexico has demonstrated high offensive efficiency, scoring a total of eight goals in their last three matches. Therefore, the bet is on a total of over two goals.

Corner Betting

Both teams are expected to be proactive and aim for victory rather than adopt a defensive approach. This should result in more corner kicks throughout the match. Therefore, the bet is on a total of over 8.5 corners.