The Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. In 2020 he became the first dollar billionaire footballer. This income lets him buy properties worldwide and fill his garage with exclusive cars. How much does the famous forward spend and where does he live?

How much does Ronaldo make?

One of Ronaldo’s sources of income is football. The forward now plays for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, where he moved on as a free agent. The deal is for two and a half years. The Portuguese’s salary reached a record 200 million euros a year. This amount allowed him to become the highest-paid player in the world. He surpassed even PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who earns 128 million dollars a year.

Comparatively, at Real Madrid, Cristiano was paid around 20 million dollars. At Juventus, he was first paid €20 million a year and then €31 million. At MU, his salary was already 70 million euros.

Forbes calculated that 2022 brought the Portuguese a salary of 100 million dollars.

Football is not the only source of income for a famous footballer. Social media also makes good money. He has 537 million followers on Instagram. His Twitter account has more than 107 million followers. These accounts allow him to earn more than $474 million, according to research company Hookit. One advertising integration costs $975,000.

Besides that, Ronaldo has a lot of advertising contracts. Nike and the footballer have a lifetime agreement. The sponsorship deal is worth $23 million a year. Cristiano gets $1 million from his partnership with Armani.

The Portuguese striker produces his own clothing brand CR7 with annual revenue of around $10 million. He owns the Pestana CR7 hotel chain in Portugal, Spain, Morocco and the US. A night there costs 160 euros. He also bought a hair transplant clinic in Spain.

Ronaldo’s real estate

According to The Mirror, the Portuguese footballer owns properties worth £40 million.

Apartments in New York

In 2015, Ronaldo became the owner of a luxury condo just inside Trump Tower in New York City. This property type is considered the Portuguese forward’s most expensive purchase. The apartment cost $18.5 million for the striker.

The luxury flat has three bedrooms, two living rooms and two bathrooms. The main advantage of the facility is the view of the city.

In 2021, Cristiano decided to say goodbye to the luxury apartment but significantly reduced the price – he wanted to get only eight million dollars for it.

House in Manchester

As a player for Manchester United, Cristiano bought some real estate in Manchester. It was a huge mansion worth around €7 million. However, the player could not live there. He was bothered by the neighbour’s sheep that grazed close to his place. It prevented the striker from getting enough sleep before the morning training.

In addition, the information about the location was leaked to the net. The player feared that the annoying paparazzi and fans would be watching him. The footballer’s family had to move.

The choice has been made for a cosy place near Manchester. The villa’s price is much lower than before – €3.5 million. It is also smaller in size. At the same time, the property also has a gym, a cinema, two swimming pools, a garage for several cars and even a pond. The mansion is under security.

The house has panoramic windows, which allow you to view the spectacular local landscapes. The house has seven bedrooms and a combined kitchen and living room.

Mansion in Madrid

The player acquired a property in Spain while playing for Real Madrid.

The luxury property is located in the upmarket La Finca area, about 10 km outside Madrid. Ronaldo had to pay €5 million for a house of a thousand square metres. At the same time, the price is not the highest for such an area. There are houses priced at twice the amount of the footballer’s property.

There are eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an outbuilding for Cristiano’s many trophies, and a gym. The area has an outdoor swimming pool and a football pitch.

However, the mansion had to be sold to pay off the country’s tax office debt.

Madeira residential complex

Ronaldo bought not just a house or a flat in his homeland but an apartment complex called Madeira. The building has seven floors and became home to all the footballer’s relatives. The purchase cost him more than €7 million.

In 2016, he bought an empty plot and built a multi-storey house with a separate football pitch and a swimming pool on the roof in three years.

House in Turin

He has an 800-square-metre villa in Turin. The location is right on the hill by the church of Gran Madre di Dio. The design of the house is in a modern style.

There are two secured entrances, a terrace on the roof, a pool and a gym on the property. There is also a separate house for the service staff.

Mansion in Portugal

Ronaldo knows how to impress. He has bought a modern mansion by the Atlantic Ocean in Portugal measuring almost three thousand square metres. The price of the property is €18 million. The construction is still underway and is promised to be finished in 2025. Some media reports claim that he plans to open a decent home for the elderly, while others say the footballer intends to spend his old age here.

House in Marbella

The Heights company have built 11 luxury villas in Málaga, one of which Cristiano has purchased. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner paid €1.5 million for the villa in Marbella. Two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor has a mansion next door.

The building is decorated in grey and beige shades. The interior design was also chosen to be decorated in a light American style. The house has a kitchen, separate dining and living room, several bedrooms and a terrace with sun loungers. The golf course is located nearby. Here the footballer’s extended family like to spend their holidays.

Ronaldo’s fleet of vehicles

The famous Portuguese garage has more than 20 cars of totally different brands. Among them are various models of Ferrari, Bugatti, Mercedes, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Lamborghini.

A rare Bugatti Centodieci model costs $11 million. There are only 10 such models in the world. This vehicle is the most expensive in the player’s garage. Among the exclusive ones, there are also Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari F12 TDF, Bentley Flying Spur, and Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI.

By the way, the cheapest car is the Chevrolet Camaro for $40,000. Cristiano chooses it for safe driving. For example, he drives his mother, Dolores Aveiro. But Ronaldo says his favourite car is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

His garage recently grew larger. The footballer’s wife, model Georgina Rodriguez, presented her lover with a new Rolls Royce for Christmas. The price of such a car is about $460,000.

Charity

A significant income helps the player to do charity work. Ronaldo has even been called the most charitable sportsman in the world.

For example, he donated the proceeds from winning the Champions League final to organisations supporting different population sections.

He also donated $165,000 to an anti-oncology centre. The organisation is based in the footballer’s native Madeira.