The comprehensive record of the nations that have secured victory in the FIFA World Cup can be found in the World Cup Winners List.

Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar marked their third triumph in the tournament, following their previous wins in 1978 and 1986. Lionel Messi, who has been widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, played a pivotal role in Argentina’s success, both in the final and throughout the tournament.

FIFA World Cup Winners List

The table shows all the winners list of the FIFA World Cup, the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world, from its inception in 1930 up to the most recent tournament held in 2022.

Year Host Country Winner Runner-Up Final Score 2022 Qatar Argentina France 3-3 (4-2 pen) 2018 Russia France Croatia 4-2 2014 Brazil Germany Argentina 1-0 (aet) 2010 South Africa Spain Netherlands 1-0 (aet) 2006 Germany Italy France 1-1 (5-3 pen) 2002 South Korea & Japan Brazil Germany 2-0 1998 France France Brazil 3-0 1994 United States Brazil Italy 0-0 (3-2 pen) 1990 Italy West Germany Argentina 1-0 1986 Mexico Argentina West Germany 3-2 1982 Spain Italy West Germany 3-1 1978 Argentina Argentina Netherlands 3-1 (aet) 1974 West Germany West Germany Netherlands 2-1 1970 Mexico Brazil Italy 4-1 1966 England England West Germany 4-2 (aet) 1962 Chile Brazil Czechoslovakia 3-1 1958 Sweden Brazil Sweden 5-2 1954 Switzerland West Germany Hungary 3-2 1950 Brazil Uruguay Brazil 2-1 1938 France Italy Hungary 4-2 1934 Italy Italy Czechoslovakia 2-1 (aet) 1930 Uruguay Uruguay Argentina 4-2

Countries with the Most FIFA World Cup Wins

Brazil is the most successful nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup, having won the tournament five times. Germany and Italy share second place with four titles each, while Argentina has won the tournament three times.

One of the most significant records in the history of the World Cup is the number of times Brazil has won the tournament, which stands at a staggering five times. The table shows that Brazil won the World Cup in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. Brazil is followed closely by Germany and Italy, who have each won the tournament four times.

Another interesting fact is that the host country has won the tournament a total of six times. These countries include Uruguay in 1930, Italy in 1934, England in 1966, West Germany in 1974, Argentina in 1978, and France in 1998.

Country Number of Wins Years Won Brazil 5 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 Germany 4 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Italy 4 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Argentina 3 1978, 1986, 2022 Uruguay 2 1930, 1950 France 2 1998, 2018 England 1 1966 Spain 1 2010

Top Scorers in FIFA World Cup History

This table displays the top goal scorers in the history of the FIFA World Cup, featuring some of the greatest football players to have ever graced the tournament. From the legendary Brazilian striker Pele, who scored 12 goals across four World Cup tournaments, to Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who holds the record for the most goals scored in the tournament with 16, these players have left an indelible mark on the history of football.

Player Country Goals Miroslav Klose Germany 16 Ronaldo Brazil 15 Gerd Muller Germany 14 Just Fontaine France 13 Lionel Messi Argentina 13 Kylian Mbappé France 12 Pele Brazil 12 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 11 Jurgen Klinsmann Germany 11

The FIFA World Cup is a hugely important event in international football, featuring some of the best teams and players in the world. The tournament has produced many unforgettable moments and is widely regarded as the pinnacle of the sport.