How to watch Argentina vs Mexico Live Stream on TV

Argentina’s opening game was a frankly lacklustre one and was punished for underestimating their opponents. The team thought they could beat a more modest opponent but showed no desire to do so and played very sluggish offensively, becoming more active in front only after two conceded goals. A loss to the Mexicans would send them home, forcing the players to come out extremely motivated to win the upcoming encounter.

Mexico themselves did not show their usual aggressiveness in the game against Poland and the game ended in a null draw. The team did not look as active offensively and failed to break down the Poles’ defence. Now, the Greens need to take points from the Argentines, which will also give the players more motivation and momentum for a successful performance.

Argentina has worked on their mistakes and we can expect a very aggressive attacking performance from them in the second leg. The meeting with the Arabians showed that the days of winning by class are a thing of the past and now you have to do your best in every game to win. Mexico could very well go through with a defeat against Argentina, and the Greens won’t be able to resist, although they will put up a good fight.

What time is Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match?

Group C

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Lusail, Qatar Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November

Saturday, 26 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on?

Where to watch Argentina vs Mexico on TV in the UK:

ITVX, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Player

Where to watch Argentina vs Mexico on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Argentina vs Mexico on TV in Canada

TSN App, RDS, CTV App, TSN4, TSN5, TSN3, TSN1, TSN.ca, RDS App, CTV

Argentina squad

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Franco Armani (River Plate) Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla) Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico de Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Alejandro Gomez (Seville), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico de Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Alejandro Gomez (Seville), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Mexico squad

Head coach: Gerardo Martino