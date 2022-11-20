How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream free on TV channel

Argentina and Saudi Arabia will meet in a Group C match at the World Cup in Qatar on 22 Nov. Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live streaming will be available on ITV Hub and STV.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi and Salman Al-Faraj

The current winners of the American Cup come into this tournament as one of the main favourites, along with Brazil and France. For Messi, this World Cup is already the last chance to take the trophy after a disappointing silver medal in 2014. Therefore, don’t expect the Argentines to underestimate their opponents and play the match with poor results. The statistics are on their side too.

The Saudis have qualified for the World Cup without any problems, but they have not been imposing in recent matches. They lost to Croatia and drew with Panama and Honduras. French coach Renard’s side will have a tough time and can hardly hope for a draw against Argentina.

In this match, Argentina will certainly need to pick up points; the team have been scoring a lot in recent games.

What time is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia World Cup match?

Group C

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Lusail, Qatar Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: Tuesday, 22 November

Tuesday, 22 November Kick-off Time: 11:00 GMT / 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT

What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on?

Where to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on TV in the UK:

STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, STV Player

Where to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on TV in the USA:

Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Where to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on TV in Canada

TSN4, TSN5, RDS App, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN3, TSN1 and the TSN App

How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream free

Argentina squad

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Franco Armani (River Plate) Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla) Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico de Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Alejandro Gomez (Seville), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico de Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Alejandro Gomez (Seville), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Saudi Arabia squad

Head coach: Hervé Renard