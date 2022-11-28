How to watch Australia vs Denmark Live Stream on TV

Australia will face Denmark in their World Cup Group D match on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, at 15:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Australia vs Denmark live stream free online.

Australia vs Denmark: Ajdin Hrustic and Kasper Dolberg

Australia returned to the playoffs in the second round by defeating Tunisia with a minimal scoreline. The Australians showed more desire in the encounter and looked more interesting in attack, which helped them get the win they needed and kept their chances of progressing to the next round of the tournament. Now, a draw against unbeaten Denmark will be enough as the Tunisians are unlikely to beat the World Champions in the other leg.

As for Denmark, they do not look like their best team and have a very weak group stage in Qatar. Yes, a win over the Australians could put Denmark into the next round, but with the quality of football they have, it will be extremely difficult to get that all-important three points. They will come out on the field as seriously motivated as if they were in a final contest.

It’s a tough and uncompromising encounter. Denmark is stronger in many ways but still can’t find their game. However, such an experienced and classy team will be able to prepare for this encounter and get a victory in a tough struggle.

What time is Australia vs Denmark World Cup match?

Group D

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

Al Wakrah, Qatar Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium Date: Wednesday, 30 November

Wednesday, 30 November Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is Australia vs Denmark on?

Where to watch Australia vs Denmark on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

Where to watch Australia vs Denmark on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Network

Where to watch Australia vs Denmark on TV in Canada

TSN.ca, RDS 2, TSN App, TSN2, RDS App

How to watch Australia vs Denmark live stream free

Australia vs Denmark live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Australia squad

Head coach: Graham Arnold

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) Defenders: Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland AFC), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Joel King (Odense BK)

Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland AFC), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Joel King (Odense BK) Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren) Forwards: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Martin Boyle (Hibernian FC)

Denmark squad

Head coach: Kasper Hjulmand