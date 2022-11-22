How to watch Belgium vs Canada Live Stream on TV

Belgium will face Canada in their World Cup Group E match on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream free online.

Belgium vs Canada: Kevin De Bruyne and Jonathan David

Belgium’s golden generation has always qualified for the group stage at the last four major tournaments. At the last World Cup, the Belgians finished third. They were confident in qualifying for the upcoming tournament, scoring 20 points in eight games without conceding a single goal, scoring 25 goals and conceding just six.

After that, the Belgians played in the group stage of the Nations League, where they finished second in their quartet after the Netherlands, losing to them twice, preventing the team from reaching the tournament’s semi-finals. On the eve of the start of the World Cup, the Belgian national team played a friendly game, losing to Egypt 1:2. The top scorer, Romelu Lukaku, will miss at least the first two rounds of the World Cup.

Canada had only played in the World Cup once in its history. That was back in 1986. And then they finished last in the group, scoring no goals and gaining no points. In the upcoming World Cup qualifying round, the Canadians finished first. They played 14 matches, winning eight, drawing four times and losing twice.

Canada has played four friendlies since qualifying for the World Cup, including a 0-2 defeat to Uruguay in September and a recent 2-1 victory over Japan.

It should be noted that the Canadians have a good squad. Their key players are currently playing in European leagues. For example, Alphonso Davies is a Bayern defender and Jonathan David plays for Lille. These teams have not met each other before. This game will be their debut clash.

What time is Belgium vs Canada World Cup match?

Group F

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Date: Wednesday, 23 November

Wednesday, 23 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Belgium vs Canada on?

Where to watch Belgium vs Canada on TV in the UK:

BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

Where to watch Belgium vs Canada on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Belgium vs Canada on TV in Canada

TSN1, TSN4, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live stream free

The Belgium vs Canada live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Belgium squad

Head coach: Roberto Martínez

Goalkeepers : Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) Defenders : Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht) Midfielders : Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Loïs Openda (Lens)

Canada squad

Head coach: John Herdman