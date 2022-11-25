How to watch Belgium vs Morocco Live Stream on TV

Belgium will face Morocco in their World Cup Group F match on Sunday, 27 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch the Belgium vs Morocco live stream free online.

Belgium vs Morocco: Eden Hazard and Ilias Chair

Belgium had a very difficult time scoring three points against the Canadians and, frankly, did not look their best. The team might have been left without any points, given their opponent’s clear superiority in attack and their charge to win. However, the Red Devils’ class paid off and they managed to hold on to the winning score, netting in their first attacking move.

As for Morocco, the team was rather monolithic in defence and almost did not allow the Croats to play their sharp combinations at their own goal in the first-round match. The Moroccans did not do much in front either, but they could not concede to a formidable opponent and will be very serious about taking points away from the main favourites in the quartet.

The Belgians underestimated the Canadian team’s level of football and almost paid the price for it. The coach has clearly worked on his mistakes, and in the clash with Morocco we should expect a completely different level of football from his team. Yes, the Moroccans looked good in defence, but they are unlikely to be able to stop such a powerful opponent because a victory would take the Red Devils out of the group ahead of schedule.

What time is Belgium vs Morocco World Cup match?

Group F

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 November

Sunday, 27 November Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

What TV channel is Belgium vs Morocco on?

Where to watch Belgium vs Morocco on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Where to watch Belgium vs Morocco on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Sling, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Belgium vs Morocco on TV in Canada

TSN1, TSN3, TSN App, RDS App, CTV, CTV App, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN4

How to watch the Belgium vs Morocco live stream free

Belgium vs Morocco live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Belgium squad

Head coach: Roberto Martínez

Goalkeepers : Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) Defenders : Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht) Midfielders : Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Loïs Openda (Lens)

Morocco squad

Head coach: Walid Regragui