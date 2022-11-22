How to watch Brazil vs Serbia Live Stream on TV

Brazil will face Serbia in their World Cup Group G match on Thursday, 24 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Brazil vs Serbia live stream free online.

Brazil vs Serbia: Neymar and Dusan Tadic

The Brazilian side is in excellent form and is widely regarded as the main favourite to win the World Cup. As a team, the five-time champions are expected to qualify for at least the final. The team is perfectly staffed in all lines and is virtually unstoppable in attack, having won their previous seven matches and often scoring four or five goals against their opponents.

Serbia looks very serious this year, but it will be extremely difficult for the team to compete with such a formidable Brazil. The Serbs have good players from European clubs and have confidently dealt with their opponents in preparation for the World Cup. The team will try to compete in the group and could well fight for second place, but they will be in trouble in the opening round.

This pairing is clear, and the Serbs have no chance of getting any points against such an opponent. Brazil is very good right now, beating everyone in a row and capable of smashing their opponent with their superiority on all fronts. Serbia will not be able to withstand the pressure for long and will lose heavily in the end.

What time is Brazil vs Serbia World Cup match?

Group G

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Lusail, Qatar Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 November

Thursday, 24 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on?

Where to watch Brazil vs Serbia on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, BBC Sport Web

Where to watch Brazil vs Serbia on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Brazil vs Serbia on TV in Canada

TSN App, TSN3, CTV, TSN.ca, RDS App, CTV App, RDS, TSN1

Brazil squad

Head coach: Tite

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea) Midfielders: Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United) Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (PSG), Richarlison (Tottenham), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Serbia squad

Head coach: Dragan Stojkovic