How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland Live Stream on TV

Brazil will face Switzerland in their World Cup Group G match on Monday, 28 November 2022, at 16:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Brazil vs Switzerland live stream free online.

Brazil vs Switzerland: Dani Alves and Denis Zakaria

According to bookmakers ‘ betting odds, Brazil is number one in the FIFA rankings and the main favourite to win the World Cup. They confirmed their favoured status in the first leg with a confident win over the Serbs. One more win will guarantee them a play-off place, and they will try to settle that issue ahead of schedule.

But the modern Swiss team is a team to be reckoned with. They are a real force in world football today. The team proved that by beating the World Cup qualifiers, the Italians, and more recent victories over Portugal and Spain in the Nations League. The Brazilians will certainly have to deal with that hurdle on their way to the coveted World Cup. And it is not certain that they will be able to overcome it.

A well-organised and disciplined Swiss team will certainly not have an open day in Doha. And the Brazilians will not be adventurous and expose themselves to their opponents’ dangerous counterattacks.

What time is Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup match?

Group G

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Stadium 974

Stadium 974 Date: Monday, 28 November

Monday, 28 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

What TV channel is Brazil vs Switzerland on?

Where to watch Brazil vs Switzerland on TV in the UK:

STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITVX

Where to watch Brazil vs Switzerland on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Brazil vs Switzerland on TV in Canada

TSN5, TSN3, RDS App, TSN4, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN App, TSN1

Brazil squad

Head coach: Tite

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea) Midfielders: Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United) Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (PSG), Richarlison (Tottenham), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Switzerland squad

Head coach: Murat Yakin