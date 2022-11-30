How to watch Cameroon vs Brazil Live Stream on TV

Cameroon will face Brazil in their World Cup Group G match on Friday, 2 December 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Cameroon vs Brazil live stream free online.

Cameroon vs Brazil: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Casemiro

Cameroon scored three times against the Serbs in the second round of the World Cup, but not enough to win due to defensive mistakes. The Cameroonians now need to beat the main title contenders and count on a draw in the parallel game. This makes the task of qualifying for the playoffs almost impossible in practice, but the players will come out on the field very seriously motivated.

Brazil once again confirmed their reputation as the tournament’s main favourites and got a clean victory in their second match in a row. Against the Swiss, the Brazilians were less active offensively, but they played quite convincingly and competently on all fronts, which resulted in a class victory over a tough opponent. The five-time world champions have already secured their place in the group, but that is unlikely to stop them in the third round.

In this pairing, everything is very clear and no sensation is to be expected. Cameroon are poorly defended and often makes mistakes in massive attacks and may well concede a lot again. But scoring against a Brazilian defence will be difficult for the Africans and, probably, the Brazilians will win again with a clean sheet.

What time is Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match?

Group G

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Lusail, Qatar Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: Friday, 2 December

Friday, 2 December Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Cameroon vs Brazil on?

Where to watch Cameroon vs Brazil on TV in the UK:

ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK

Where to watch Cameroon vs Brazil on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling

Where to watch Cameroon vs Brazil on TV in Canada

TSN.ca, TSN1, TSN3, RDS App, TSN4, TSN5, TSN App, RDS

Cameroon squad

Head coach: Rigobert Song Bahanag

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique Marseille)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Nicolas N'Koulou (Aris Salonicco), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham (Swansea), Fabrice Ondoa (Auda Kekava), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Oum Gouet (KV Mechelen), Ande-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (Apejes FC de Mfou), Nicolas Ngamaleu (Dinamo Moscow), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyon), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport FC de Garoua)

Brazil squad

Head coach: Tite