How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia Live Stream on TV

Cameroon will face Serbia in their World Cup Group G match on Monday, 28 November 2022, at 10:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Cameroon vs Serbia live stream free online.

Cameroon vs Serbia: Tolo Nouhou and Filip Kostic

Cameroon lost 0-1 to Switzerland in the opening round of the World Cup. The single goal was scored by Embolo. The Swiss player has Cameroonian roots, so he did not celebrate his goal in the third minute of the second half. The Africans created some dangerous chances, but the Europeans looked more solid and deservedly won. The defeat was the eighth in a row for Cameroon at the World Cups.

In their last 10 official games, they have six wins and four defeats. The goal difference is 12-8. In seven meetings, two goals or fewer were scored.

The Serbs played their first game of the tournament against the main challenger in Qatar. Serbia could not deal with Brazil’s attacking potential. On the scoresheet, the Serbian team were awarded three yellow cards. Only Richarlison scored in the match. The forward scored a double within 11 minutes. The second goal was scored through a cross. The defeat was the first in six official games for the Serbian team.

In a span of ten games, Serbia has lost just two. In every game they have lost, the Serbs have not scored. In 8 games, 7 wins and 1 draw. The team has scored in all games and scored at least 2 times in 6 games. The goal difference is 19:9.

What time is Cameroon vs Serbia World Cup match?

Group G

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

Al Wakrah, Qatar Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium Date: Monday, 28 November

Monday, 28 November Kick-off Time: 10:00 GMT / 05:00 ET / 02:00 PT

What TV channel is Cameroon vs Serbia on?

Where to watch Cameroon vs Serbia on TV in the UK:

STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITVX

Where to watch Cameroon vs Serbia on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Cameroon vs Serbia on TV in Canada

TSN5, TSN.ca, RDS App, TSN3, RDS, TSN4, TSN App, TSN1

How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia live stream free

The Cameroon vs Serbia live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Cameroon squad

Head coach: Rigobert Song Bahanag

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique Marseille)

Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique Marseille) Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Nicolas N’Koulou (Aris Salonicco), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Nicolas N’Koulou (Aris Salonicco), Christopher Wooh (Rennes) Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham (Swansea), Fabrice Ondoa (Auda Kekava), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Oum Gouet (KV Mechelen), Ande-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Olivier Ntcham (Swansea), Fabrice Ondoa (Auda Kekava), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Oum Gouet (KV Mechelen), Ande-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) Forwards: Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (Apejes FC de Mfou), Nicolas Ngamaleu (Dinamo Moscow), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyon), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport FC de Garoua)

Serbia squad

Head coach: Dragan Stojkovic