How to watch Canada vs Morocco Live Stream on TV

Canada will face Morocco in their World Cup Group F match on Thursday, 1 December 2022, at 15:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Canada vs Morocco live stream free online.

Canada vs Morocco: Stephen Eustaquio and Azzedine Ounahi

Canada has played quite well in two games at the World Cup in terms of quality of play but poorly in terms of results, losing on both occasions. It shows that the final round is becoming a formality for the squad regarding standings. However, the team’s prestige will be at stake, which should keep the players motivated when they face the Moroccans.

As for Morocco, things are looking pretty good in terms of qualifying for the next round. Even a draw against Canada guarantees a place in the playoffs for the Africans after their victory against the Belgians in the last round. It is unlikely that the team will risk the final match in the group stage and try mainly to keep their goal intact.

There is no clear favourite in this pairing and the chances of winning are roughly the same. Canada will no longer be able to continue in Qatar but will defend their national honour, while Morocco will try not to concede and will play very carefully in defence.

What time is Canada vs Morocco World Cup match?

Group F

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 December

Thursday, 1 December Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is Canada vs Morocco on?

Where to watch Canada vs Morocco on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two

Where to watch Canada vs Morocco on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling

Where to watch Canada vs Morocco on TV in Canada

RDS App, CTV App, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN1, CTV, TSN App

Canada squad

Head coach: John Herdman

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Milan Borjan (Red Star), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) Defenders: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (GD Chaves)

Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (GD Chaves) Midfielders: Liam Fraser (CF Montreal), Stephen Estaquio (Porto), Ismael Kone (KMSK Deinze), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone)

Liam Fraser (CF Montreal), Stephen Estaquio (Porto), Ismael Kone (KMSK Deinze), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Liam Miller (Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Morocco World Cup squad

Head coach: Walid Regragui