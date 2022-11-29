How to watch Costa Rica vs Germany Live Stream on TV

Costa Rica will face Germany in their World Cup Group E match on Thursday, 1 December 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Costa Rica vs Germany live stream free online.
Costa Rica’s victory over Japan completely confused the E Group and unconsciously helped their upcoming opponents in their fight for a play-off place. The team looked good in their second-round clash, but it would be almost impossible to expect them to qualify further, as the opponents would only enter the field with winning ambitions.
As for Germany, it was only in the second half of the game against Spain that the team played their usual aggressive upfront game and could have won the game, but once again lost points, ending in a draw. However, Costa Rica’s victory over Japan did not deprive the Germans of a chance of making the playoffs and they will be preparing for the third round as a final. The quality of German football is high enough that they are unlikely to stumble in the upcoming clash.
In this pairing, everything is very clear. Germany will come into the game very seriously motivated and it will be almost impossible to stop them, considering the difference in class between the opponents. Yes, Costa Rica looked good in the second round, but the Germans will easily deal with their opponent and will count on a positive outcome in the other meeting.
What time is Costa Rica vs Germany World Cup match?
- Group E
- Location: Al Khor, Qatar
- Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium
- Date: Thursday, 1 December
- Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT
What TV channel is Costa Rica vs Germany on?
Where to watch Costa Rica vs Germany on TV in the UK:
- STV Player, ITVX
Where to watch Costa Rica vs Germany on TV in the USA:
- Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling
Where to watch Costa Rica vs Germany on TV in Canada
- TSN App, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS 2, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN1, RDS App
How to watch Costa Rica vs Germany live stream free
Costa Rica vs Germany live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.
Costa Rica squad
Head coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
- Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)
- Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)
- Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)
- Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)
Germany squad
Head coach: Hans-Dieter Flick
- Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)
- Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)