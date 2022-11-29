How to watch Costa Rica vs Germany Live Stream on TV

Costa Rica will face Germany in their World Cup Group E match on Thursday, 1 December 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Costa Rica vs Germany live stream free online.

Costa Rica vs Germany: Keylor Navas and Thomas Muller

Costa Rica’s victory over Japan completely confused the E Group and unconsciously helped their upcoming opponents in their fight for a play-off place. The team looked good in their second-round clash, but it would be almost impossible to expect them to qualify further, as the opponents would only enter the field with winning ambitions.

As for Germany, it was only in the second half of the game against Spain that the team played their usual aggressive upfront game and could have won the game, but once again lost points, ending in a draw. However, Costa Rica’s victory over Japan did not deprive the Germans of a chance of making the playoffs and they will be preparing for the third round as a final. The quality of German football is high enough that they are unlikely to stumble in the upcoming clash.

In this pairing, everything is very clear. Germany will come into the game very seriously motivated and it will be almost impossible to stop them, considering the difference in class between the opponents. Yes, Costa Rica looked good in the second round, but the Germans will easily deal with their opponent and will count on a positive outcome in the other meeting.

What time is Costa Rica vs Germany World Cup match?

Group E

Location: Al Khor, Qatar

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

Date: Thursday, 1 December

Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Costa Rica vs Germany on?

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Germany on TV in the UK:

STV Player, ITVX

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Germany on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Germany on TV in Canada

TSN App, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS 2, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN1, RDS App

How to watch Costa Rica vs Germany live stream free

Costa Rica vs Germany live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Costa Rica squad

Head coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)

Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo) Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)

Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati) Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense) Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Germany squad

Head coach: Hans-Dieter Flick