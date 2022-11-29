How to watch Croatia vs Belgium Live Stream on TV

Croatia will face Belgium in their World Cup Group F match on Thursday, 1 December 2022, at 15:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Croatia vs Belgium live stream free online.

Croatia vs Belgium: Ivan Perisic and Thibaut Courtois

After defeating the Canadians and a surprise loss against Belgium in the second round, Croatia topped the quartet and is one point ahead of their two pursuers. The team only needs to avoid losing to their upcoming opponents, which will send them into the playoffs and Belgium home. In terms of the quality of football, they looked much more confident in their second match at the World Cup and have already made good progress, which cannot be said about their opponents.

Belgium is not in their best form and is playing very unconvincingly in the current tournament. The team won the first leg, frankly not quite deservedly, and lost in the second leg to the Moroccans quite reasonably. Now, the Red Devils can only make the playoffs by defeating the Croatians, but it is unlikely that such an experienced opponent will give up three points so easily.

This will be a tough and uncompromising encounter. The Belgians need to win, but with their level of play, it won’t be easy. The Croatians have a lot of experience and are clearly not going to go home instead of the Belgians.

What time is Croatia vs Belgium World Cup match?

Group F

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 December

Thursday, 1 December Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is Croatia vs Belgium on?

Where to watch Croatia vs Belgium on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

Where to watch Croatia vs Belgium on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling

Where to watch Croatia vs Belgium on TV in Canada

RDS 2, TSN.ca, RDS App, TSN App, TSN2

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium live stream free

Croatia squad

Head coach: Zlatko Dalic

Goalkeepers : Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) Defenders : Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

: Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb) Midfielders : Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg)

: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg) Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

Belgium squad

Head coach: Roberto Martínez