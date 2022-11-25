How to watch Croatia vs Canada Live Stream on TV

Croatia will face Canada in their World Cup Group F match on Sunday, 27 November 2022, at 16:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Croatia vs Canada live stream free online.

Croatia vs Canada: Josip Juranovic and Atiba Hutchinson

The Croatian team didn’t look good in their opening game at the World Cup and could well have lost to Morocco, but it ended with a dull scoreline. Now, the Croats need to get the three points because the title holders will be waiting for them in the final encounter, and they are in great form and it will be very difficult for them to compete there. The team’s experience should help them against the Canadians, who are back after a long absence from the World Cups.

As for Canada, the team showed very interesting football in the match against Belgium and was well worth at least a draw. The team created a significant number of chances but lacked something in the closing stages of the attack. Probably, it was their experience at the highest level. A penalty at the start of the game spoiled the players’ mood.

It’s not all so clear-cut and there’s no clear favourite. Croatia is more experienced and better in class, but the Canadians’ energy and attacking potential were very impressive in the first round. The chances of each side winning the game are more or less equal. The encounter is likely to be cautious and will not reveal a winner, especially considering Canada’s good football up front and the experience of the Croats, who will be able to contain their opponent and respond in kind.

What time is Croatia vs Canada World Cup match?

Group E

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 November

Sunday, 27 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

What TV channel is Croatia vs Canada on?

Where to watch Croatia vs Canada on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Sport Web

Where to watch Croatia vs Canada on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Croatia vs Canada on TV in Canada

TSN App, RDS App, RDS, TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, CTV, TSN3, CTV App

How to watch Croatia vs Canada live stream free

Croatia squad

Head coach: Zlatko Dalic

Goalkeepers : Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) Defenders : Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

: Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb) Midfielders : Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg)

: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg) Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

Canada squad

Head coach: John Herdman