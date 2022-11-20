How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia Live Stream on TV

Denmark will face Tunisia in their World Cup Group D match on Tuesday, 22 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Denmark vs Tunisia live stream free online.

Denmark vs Tunisia: Christian Eriksen and Ferjani Sassi

The Denmark national team is getting better every year. Not long ago, this team struggled to qualify for the major competitions. But, in the 2018 World Cup, the Danes were knocked out at the 1/8 final stage, losing in a penalty shoot-out to eventual finalists Croatia. At Euro 2020, the Scandinavians managed to reach the semi-finals, delighting fans all over the world. There seem to be virtually no unbalanced weaknesses in this team, and they will be complicated to be beaten even by the main favourites in the upcoming tournament.

The Tunisian national team had many problems in the qualifying stage but still managed to qualify for the main tournament of the World Cup for the second time in a row. The Russian World Cup was challenging for the squad, as they had to compete with Belgium and England in the same group. As expected, Tunisia lost to the favourites without any chance, but a win against Panama allowed the Africans to finish 3rd. However, it is unlikely that a modest Tunisian team can hope to do better now.

There is little doubt that Denmark will score against Tunisia, and there is high confidence that the Europeans will beat their opponents. At the same time, we have serious doubts that the game will be a result-oriented one.

What time is Denmark vs Tunisia World Cup match?

Group D

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 22 November

Tuesday, 22 November Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on?

Where to watch Denmark vs Tunisia on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

Where to watch Denmark vs Tunisia on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

Where to watch Denmark vs Tunisia on TV in Canada

TSN1, TSN4, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia live stream free

The Denmark vs Tunisia live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Denmark squad

Head coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice),Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

Kasper Schmeichel (Nice),Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin) Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehale (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Alexander Bah (Benfica)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehale (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Alexander Bah (Benfica) Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge), Jesper Lindstom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Tunisia squad

Head coach: Jalel Kadri