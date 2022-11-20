England will face Iran in their World Cup Group B match on Monday, 21 November 2022, 13:00:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch England vs Iran live stream free online.

England vs Iran: Harry Kane and Alireza Jahanbakhsh

The English team is one of the top teams in the world right now. The current generation is regarded as the strongest ever. But the surprising aspect is that the next generation could be even more powerful. Although not everyone is happy with his performance, Southgate has provided results: a World Cup semi-final and a continental final. The game is not always a delight, and critical decisions are also sometimes highly controversial, one of which led to defeat in the final match of the European Championship. However, Southgate knows how to work with youngsters and trusts them. That is the basis of such brilliant results.

Iran has made it easier to reach the World Cup finals in Qatar, losing in qualification only to South Korea. It is difficult to objectively analyse the squad, strength and other aspects of Iranian football because there is far less information about it than about their opponents. Of course, there is Sardar Azmoun, but creating a general national team profile based on one player makes no sense. Under Dragan Skočić, the team lost just two of their twenty-one matches and won seventeen.

The main surprise is England’s terrible performance in the Nations League, where they failed to win a single match, finished last in their group and crashed out 0-4 at home by the Hungarians. Iran has been weaker in recent history, but this will be their third World Cup. The Iranian side is 20th ranked by FIFA up until October 2022.

What time is England vs Iran World Cup match?

Group B

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium Date: Monday, 21 November

Monday, 21 November Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET

What TV channel is England vs Iran on?

Where to watch England vs Iran on TV in the UK:

BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website

Where to watch England vs Iran on TV in the USA:

Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Where to watch England vs Iran on TV in Canada

TSN4, RDS App, TSN1, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch England vs Iran live stream free

The England vs Iran live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

England squad

Head coach: Gareth Southgate

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle) Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United) Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City)

Iran squad

Head coach: Carlos Queiroz