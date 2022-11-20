How to watch France vs Australia Live Stream on TV

France will meet Australia in their World Cup Group D match on Tuesday, 22 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch France vs Australia live stream free online.

France vs Australia: Antoine Griezmann and Jamie Maclaren

France is the reigning world champion. Didier Deschamps’ side travelled to Qatar to defend the trophy and is considered one of the main favourites, despite some staffing problems. Qatar will face Australia as their first opponent. It is a good sign, as the French side started the 2018 victorious World Cup with a match against the Australians.

Since 2006, Australia has regularly qualified for World Cups. However, they featured in the playoffs only once at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. However, they will try to impress in Qatar, fighting for a place in the last eight.

France needs to beat Australia if they want to qualify from the group stage. Even a draw in this game could prevent the French from advancing to the 1/8th round.

What time is France vs Australia World Cup match?

Group D

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

Date: Tuesday, 22 November

Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is France vs Australia on?

Where to watch France vs Australia on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

Where to watch France vs Australia on TV in the USA:

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network

Where to watch France vs Australia on TV in Canada

TSN.ca, CTV, CTV App, RDS App, TSN1, TSN5, RDS, TSN4, TSN3 and the TSN App

How to watch France vs Australia live stream free

The France vs Australia live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

France squad

Head coach: Didier Deschamps

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes) Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Axel Disasi (AS Monaco), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Rapahel Varane (Manchester United)

Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Axel Disasi (AS Monaco), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Rapahel Varane (Manchester United) Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Olympique Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Olympique Marseille), Aurelien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Olympique Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Olympique Marseille), Aurelien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antonine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Australia squad

Head coach: Graham Arnold