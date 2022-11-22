How to watch Germany vs Japan Live Stream on TV

Germany will face Japan in their World Cup Group E match on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Germany vs Japan live stream free online.

Germany vs Japan: Manuel Neuer and Maya Yoshida

The German national team is one of the strongest in the world. They have won four World Cups and three European Championships. The Germans’ last title came in 2014 when they won the World Cup by beating Argentina 1-0 in the final. The 2018 World Cup, on the other hand, was a failure as the Germans failed to qualify from the group.

Qualification for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar was easy, winning nine out of ten meetings with one draw, scoring 36 goals and conceding just four. Germany then played another League of Nations fixture, finishing in third place in their group, winning just one game out of six. In their last game, they beat Oman (1-0) in a friendly.

Before the last match, Japan had a winning streak of five games without defeat. There were three wins and two draws, none of which the team had conceded. In their previous game, the streak was broken by a 1-2 defeat at home against Canada.

The team finished second in their qualifying group for the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup, earning a direct ticket. Hajime Moriyasu’s side claimed eight victories in eight games with a 46-2 goal difference.

What time is Germany vs Japan World Cup match?

Group E

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium Date: Wednesday, 23 November

Wednesday, 23 November Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

What TV channel is Germany vs Japan on?

Where to watch Germany vs Japan on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

Where to watch Germany vs Japan on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Germany vs Japan on TV in Canada

TSN1, TSN4, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch Germany vs Japan live stream free

Germany vs Japan live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Germany squad

Head coach: Hans-Dieter Flick

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Japan squad

Head coach: Hajime Moriyasu