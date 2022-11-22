How to watch Germany vs Japan Live Stream on TV

Germany will face Japan in their World Cup Group E match on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Germany vs Japan live stream free online.
The German national team is one of the strongest in the world. They have won four World Cups and three European Championships. The Germans’ last title came in 2014 when they won the World Cup by beating Argentina 1-0 in the final. The 2018 World Cup, on the other hand, was a failure as the Germans failed to qualify from the group.
Qualification for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar was easy, winning nine out of ten meetings with one draw, scoring 36 goals and conceding just four. Germany then played another League of Nations fixture, finishing in third place in their group, winning just one game out of six. In their last game, they beat Oman (1-0) in a friendly.
Before the last match, Japan had a winning streak of five games without defeat. There were three wins and two draws, none of which the team had conceded. In their previous game, the streak was broken by a 1-2 defeat at home against Canada.
The team finished second in their qualifying group for the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup, earning a direct ticket. Hajime Moriyasu’s side claimed eight victories in eight games with a 46-2 goal difference.
What time is Germany vs Japan World Cup match?
- Group E
- Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar
- Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, 23 November
- Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
What TV channel is Germany vs Japan on?
Where to watch Germany vs Japan on TV in the UK:
- ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland
Where to watch Germany vs Japan on TV in the USA:
- SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Where to watch Germany vs Japan on TV in Canada
- TSN1, TSN4, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App
How to watch Germany vs Japan live stream free
Germany squad
Head coach: Hans-Dieter Flick
- Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)
- Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)
Japan squad
Head coach: Hajime Moriyasu
- Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)
- Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)
- Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
- Forwards: Junya Ito (Reims), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)