How to watch Ghana vs Uruguay Live Stream on TV

The Ghanaian team was dangerous enough to attack against Portugal, and in their encounter with South Korea, they did not change their game model. In the second round, this tactic paid off, and before the final meeting of the group stage, the Ghanaians were in second place; it was enough for them not to lose to the Uruguayans because the Portuguese are unlikely to lose by a large margin in the other encounter.

As for Uruguay, they have not shown their best so far, and in the last game of the group, they are likely to show their best qualities. The Uruguayans have nothing to lose and need only to win, preferably by a comfortable margin. The South Americans have the superiority of their opponents in terms of squad and experience, and they will enter the match extremely motivated.

This pairing is going to be a very interesting contest. Ghana plays quite openly, which could negatively impact the final score. Uruguay will take advantage of the space and have quick performers up front for the sharp attacks.

What time is Ghana vs Uruguay World Cup match?

Group H

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

Al Wakrah, Qatar Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium Date: Friday, 2 December

Friday, 2 December Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is Ghana vs Uruguay on?

Where to watch Ghana vs Uruguay on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

Where to watch Ghana vs Uruguay on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling

Where to watch Ghana vs Uruguay on TV in Canada

TSN2, TSN.ca, RDS App, RDS 2, TSN App

Ghana squad

Head coach: Otto Addo

Goalkeepers: Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Ibrahim Danland (Asate Kotoko), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Ibrahim Danland (Asate Kotoko), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen) Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Baba Rahman (Reading), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot)

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Baba Rahman (Reading), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot) Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens) Forwards: Abdul Issahaku (Sporting CP), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge)

Uruguay squad

Head coach: Diego Alonso