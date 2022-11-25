How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica Live Stream on TV

Japan will face Costa Rica in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday, 27 November 2022, at 10:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live stream free online.

Japan managed to create a sensation in the opening round of the World Cup and unexpectedly beat the Germans, who are one of the main favourites for the tournament in terms of the quality of their current squad and level of play. Yes, the Japanese were lucky in many ways, but they were not at all embarrassed after conceding a goal and added aggression, which led to three points and brought them closer to qualifying for the tournament’s next round.

As for Costa Rica, it was an accident and after the defeat by Spain, detailed work on the mistakes will be done. The team is quite strong by world standards, is quite capable of beating any opponent, and still has a chance of making the playoffs. The team has quite a few skilful and quality players who are very experienced at such a high level and will try to improve the situation in the game against Japan.

The Costa Ricans should not be judged on their performance in the first round. The team is pretty good on all fronts and will be incredibly motivated in their clash with Japan. Yes, the Asian players looked pretty decent themselves, but their win was more of a fluke and I don’t think they can repeat that success in their second World Cup meeting.

What time is Japan vs Costa Rica World Cup match?

Group E

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 November

Sunday, 27 November Kick-off Time: 10:00 GMT / 05:00 ET / 02:00 PT

What TV channel is Japan vs Costa Rica on?

Where to watch Japan vs Costa Rica on TV in the UK:

STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITVX

Where to watch Japan vs Costa Rica on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Japan vs Costa Rica on TV in Canada

RDS App, TSN3, TSN1, TSN4, CTV, TSN5, CTV App, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS

Japan squad

Head coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)

Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden) Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Forwards: Junya Ito (Reims), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Costa Rica squad

Head coach: Luis Fernando Suarez