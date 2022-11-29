How to watch Japan vs Spain Live Stream on TV

Japan will face Spain in their World Cup Group E match on Thursday, 1 December 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Japan vs Spain live stream free online.

Japan vs Spain: Stephen Eustaquio and Pedri

Japan unexpectedly lost to Costa Rica in the second round and lost their chances of making the playoffs. Now the team will have to face the real favourites of the quartet, who are unlikely to perform half-heartedly in the final match of the group round. They have experience in similar encounters, but their opponent is certainly too strong for such an important game.

Spain proved that they were considered the main force in their group and, even with not the most intense football against the Germans, quietly took one point and stayed on top. They are good on all fronts and it is already clear that they will compete with the other favourites for the title in Qatar. The Spaniards will likely play with their usual strength in the final round, especially if they want to extend their winning streak.

The Japanese need only victory over Spain to guarantee qualification from the group, which their opponent will understandably try to prevent. Spain is superior in every aspect, and they will go into the match looking for only three points.

What time is Japan vs Spain World Cup match?

Group E

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 December

Thursday, 1 December Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Japan vs Spain on?

Where to watch Japan vs Spain on TV in the UK:

STV Player, ITVX

Where to watch Japan vs Spain on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling

Where to watch Japan vs Spain on TV in Canada

CTV, RDS App, TSN.ca, CTV App, RDS, TSN App, TSN2

How to watch Japan vs Spain live stream free

Japan vs Spain live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Japan squad

Head coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)

Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden) Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Forwards: Junya Ito (Reims), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Spain squad

Head coach: Luis Enrique