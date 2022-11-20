How to watch Mexico vs Poland Live Stream on TV

Mexico will face Poland in their World Cup Group C match on Tuesday, 22 November 2022, at 16:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Mexico vs Poland live stream free online.

Mexico vs Poland: Hirving Lozano and Robert Lewandowski

In the last seven World Cups, Mexico has reached the 1/8 finals without fail and lost. Getting out of the group is already a success, but this time the Aztecs will try to aim for something more than the first leg of the playoffs. They’ll have to solve the problems step by step, though. The game against Poland could be crucial for Mexico to advance from the group stage.

In the 21st century, Poland has competed in the World Cup three times. On all those occasions, the Poles failed to overcome the group stage. In Qatar, Robert Lewandowski and his team hope to make the playoffs finally. The importance of the match against Mexico for the Polish team cannot be overestimated.

The analysts do not give the advantage to any team, as the teams are about equal in level. Plus, the match is crucial in further tournament competition – the winner of this encounter almost guarantees a place in the playoffs.

What time is Mexico vs Poland World Cup match?

Group C

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Stadium 974

Stadium 974 Date: Tuesday, 22 November

Tuesday, 22 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

What TV channel is Mexico vs Poland on?

Where to watch Mexico vs Poland on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live

Where to watch Mexico vs Poland on TV in the USA:

Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Where to watch Mexico vs Poland on TV in Canada

TSN4, TSN3, RDS, TSN1, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch Mexico vs Poland live stream free

The Mexico vs Poland live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Mexico World Cup squad

Head coach: Gerardo Martino

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez)

Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez) Defenders: Nestro Araujo (Club America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Gerardo Artega (Genk), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Johan Vazquez (Cremonese), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca)

Nestro Araujo (Club America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Gerardo Artega (Genk), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Johan Vazquez (Cremonese), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca) Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Orbelin Peneda (AEK Athens), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey)

Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Orbelin Peneda (AEK Athens), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey) Forwards: Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Rogelio Fuenes Mori (Monterrey), Henry Martin (Club America), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Alexis Vega (Chivas)

Poland World Cup squad

Head coach: Czesław Michniewicz