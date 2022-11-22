Morocco will face Croatia in their World Cup Group F match on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, at 10:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Morocco vs Croatia live stream free online.

Morocco vs Croatia: Romain Saiss and Luka Modric

The Croatian national team has come to the World Cup with excellent results and performance. They lost their opening League of Nations game against Austria (0-3) at the beginning of the summer but have not lost since they scored four points against France, took revenge on the Austrians and twice defeated Denmark. Ultimately, Zlatko Dalic’s side won the group and will face the formidable Netherlands, Spain and Italy for the League of Nations trophy.

Their last opponent before the World Cup was Saudi Arabia, whom they beat by a minimum score of 1-0. The result reflected how meticulous the finalists of the last World Cup are: they have played nine games this year and scored more than one goal in only three of them.

Morocco has been unbeaten even longer than Croatia. Their last defeat came in early June against the United States (0-3); since then, they have won five games and drawn twice. But unlike their closest rivals, they have played better defensively – they have not conceded in their last four games against Paraguay, Chile, Jamaica and Georgia.

What time is Morocco vs Croatia World Cup match?

Group F

Location: Al Khor, Qatar

Al Khor, Qatar Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium Date: Wednesday, 23 November

Wednesday, 23 November Kick-off Time: 10:00 GMT / 05:00 ET / 02:00 PT

What TV channel is Morocco vs Croatia on?

Where to watch Morocco vs Croatia on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

Where to watch Morocco vs Croatia on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Morocco vs Croatia on TV in Canada

TSN1, TSN4, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia live stream free

The Morocco vs Croatia live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Morocco squad

Head coach: Walid Regragui

Goalkeepers : Yassine Bono (Sevilla), Munir (Al-Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad)

: Yassine Bono (Sevilla), Munir (Al-Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad) Defenders : Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saïss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El-Yamiq (Valladolid), Yahia Attiat-Allal (Wydad), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)

: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saïss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El-Yamiq (Valladolid), Yahia Attiat-Allal (Wydad), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC) Midfielders : Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liège), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Bilel El Khanouss (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad)

: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liège), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Bilel El Khanouss (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad) Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Youssef En-Nesyri (Seville), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Ez Abdé (Osasuna), Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille), Ilias Chair (QPR), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Walid Cheddira (Bari)

Croatia squad

Head coach: Zlatko Dalic