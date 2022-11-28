How to watch Poland vs Argentina Live Stream on TV

Poland will face Argentina in their World Cup Group C match on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Poland vs Argentina live stream free online.

Poland had huge difficulties in the second round of the World Cup, but they could exploit their chances and beat hard-fought Saudi Arabia. This success allowed the Poles to top the group, but they had not yet guaranteed themselves anything. Before the final group stage match, all four teams retain their chances of qualifying for the playoffs and it will be a tough battle for the two qualifiers to the next stage of the competition.

Argentina was finally able to produce their usual exemplary performance in defence and quality in attack in the second match of the World Cup. In the Latin American derby, they defeated Mexico and revived the intrigue of the group, moving straight into second place. A draw in their third-round clash could be a sensible outcome, but they can hardly keep it in mind.

There is a clear favourite in this pairing, and it is not a European team. Poland has not shown much quality football and is unlikely to put up an equal fight against the ambitious Argentines. The more experienced South Americans will have no trouble beating the Poles and moving into the playoffs in the first place, which they can easily do.

What time is Poland vs Argentina World Cup match?

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Stadium 974

Stadium 974 Date: Wednesday, 30 November

Wednesday, 30 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Poland vs Argentina on?

Where to watch Poland vs Argentina on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

Where to watch Poland vs Argentina on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Network

Where to watch Poland vs Argentina on TV in Canada

TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN1, TSN App, RDS, RDS App, TSN5, TSN4

How to watch Poland vs Argentina live stream free

Poland vs Argentina live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Poland squad

Head coach: Czesław Michniewicz

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lucasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lucasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) Defenders: Jan Bendnarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matthew Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma)

Jan Bendnarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matthew Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma) Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakum Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Club), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina)

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakum Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Club), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina) Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

Argentina squad

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni