How to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia Live Stream on TV

Poland will face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group C match on Saturday, 26 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream free online.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Robert Gumny and Salman Al-Faraj

The Polish team was completely unimpressive in the first game against Mexico, with hardly anything interesting to remember in terms of attack. Yes, the Poles had a very difficult opponent, but with just one shot on goal, it is hard to expect to get three points in the match and continue to fight for play-off places. There was also little reliability in defence and only the team’s goalkeeper played at a high level.

As for Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, they did quite well. The team looked very well prepared, not just battling back but trying to conduct their attacks and sensationally beating a formidable Argentina, which had performed frankly poorly. A win against Poland would see the Arabians progress to the next round and their spirit for the encounter would be high.

There is no clear favourite in this pairing and both teams have roughly equal chances of winning. Yes, on paper, the Poles have the advantage, but the quality of their football in the first leg was far from ideal and they are unlikely to improve much. Saudi Arabia will enter the match like the final and can once again play with dignity and will not concede, but it will be very difficult to win.

What time is Poland vs Saudi Arabia World Cup match?

Group C

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

Al Wakrah, Qatar Stadium: Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November

Saturday, 26 November Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

What TV channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on?

Where to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

Where to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia on TV in Canada

TSN App, TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN1, RDS App, CTV App

The Tunisia vs Australia live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Poland squad

Head coach: Czesław Michniewicz

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lucasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lucasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) Defenders: Jan Bendnarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matthew Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma)

Jan Bendnarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matthew Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma) Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakum Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Club), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina)

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakum Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Club), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina) Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

Saudi Arabia squad

Head coach: Hervé Renard