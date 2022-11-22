How to watch Portugal vs Ghana Live Stream on TV

Portugal will face Ghana in their World Cup Group H match on Thursday, 24 November 2022, at 16:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Portugal vs Ghana live stream free online.

Portugal vs Ghana: Cristiano Ronaldo and Andre Ayew

The Portuguese team had no particular difficulty in qualifying for the World Cup, but failed to finish first in their group in the Nations League, losing to Spain. The team is very well-staffed and has some very serious representatives from many top European clubs. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the best spirits at the moment following the Manchester United scandals, which could negatively impact the performance of the Portuguese leader and his partners.

As for Ghana, the team always puts their best efforts into international competitions when they qualify for such tournaments. The team has a physically strong and powerful selection of players, and it will be difficult for any opponent to outplay them. And the recent win against Switzerland in a friendly match made it clear that the team will not become the supplier of points to the rest of the group.

It’s not all so simple in this pairing. Yes, Portugal is the clear favourite, but this is the World Cup and teams of Ghana’s quality will do their best to be successful. The first game may not go as well as many expect for the Europeans and they may not succeed, but the Africans won’t either.

What time is the Portugal vs Ghana World Cup match?

Group H

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Stadium 974

Stadium 974 Date: Thursday, 24 November

Thursday, 24 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

What TV channel is Portugal vs Ghana on?

Where to watch Portugal vs Ghana on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

Where to watch Portugal vs Ghana on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Portugal vs Ghana on TV in Canada

TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN3, TSN1, RDS, RDS App

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana live stream

The Portugal vs Ghana live stream will kick off World Cup 2022.

Portugal squad

Head coach: Fernando Santos

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (AS Roma) Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga).

Ghana squad

Head coach: Otto Addo