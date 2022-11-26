How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay Live Stream on TV

Portugal will face Uruguay in their World Cup Group H match on Monday, 28 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Portugal vs Uruguay live stream free online.

Portugal vs Uruguay: Pepe and Luis Suarez

Fernando Santos’ side made a fun start to their match against Ghana (3-2) in which, after a goalless first half, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty and again beat Leo Messi for the World Cup goals. Bruno Fernandes then assisted Joao Felix and Rafael Leão. The intrigue was alive until the final whistle as the opponents kept the difference in score to a minimum, taking advantage of mistakes in the European national team’s defence. If they beat Uruguay, Portugal will lead Group H and will advance to the playoffs.

Uruguay started the tournament against a resilient South Korea. Diego Alonso’s side was good on standards and came close to winning, twice hitting the crossbar, but it ended in another 0-0 draw. Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez looked good against their Asian rivals. On Monday, the South Americans can look to the speed of young Darwin Nunez to confuse the mobile Portuguese defence.

The second round of the World Cup is always about working on the mistakes of the first matches. Uruguay has made a few of those mistakes and will play as they did against South Korea. Portugal narrowly missed out on defeating Ghana and will try to minimize the risks.

What time is Portugal vs Uruguay World Cup match?

Group H

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Lusail, Qatar Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: Monday, 28 November

Monday, 28 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Portugal vs Uruguay on?

Where to watch Portugal vs Uruguay on TV in the UK:

STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITVX

Where to watch Portugal vs Uruguay on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Portugal vs Uruguay on TV in Canada

TSN1, TSN4, TSN App, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5, RDS App, TSN3

Portugal squad

Head coach: Fernando Santos

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (AS Roma) Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga).

Uruguay squad

Head coach: Diego Alonso