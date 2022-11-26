How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay Live Stream on TV

Portugal will face Uruguay in their World Cup Group H match on Monday, 28 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Portugal vs Uruguay live stream free online.
Fernando Santos’ side made a fun start to their match against Ghana (3-2) in which, after a goalless first half, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty and again beat Leo Messi for the World Cup goals. Bruno Fernandes then assisted Joao Felix and Rafael Leão. The intrigue was alive until the final whistle as the opponents kept the difference in score to a minimum, taking advantage of mistakes in the European national team’s defence. If they beat Uruguay, Portugal will lead Group H and will advance to the playoffs.
Uruguay started the tournament against a resilient South Korea. Diego Alonso’s side was good on standards and came close to winning, twice hitting the crossbar, but it ended in another 0-0 draw. Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez looked good against their Asian rivals. On Monday, the South Americans can look to the speed of young Darwin Nunez to confuse the mobile Portuguese defence.
The second round of the World Cup is always about working on the mistakes of the first matches. Uruguay has made a few of those mistakes and will play as they did against South Korea. Portugal narrowly missed out on defeating Ghana and will try to minimize the risks.
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay World Cup match?
- Group H
- Location: Lusail, Qatar
- Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium
- Date: Monday, 28 November
- Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT
What TV channel is Portugal vs Uruguay on?
Where to watch Portugal vs Uruguay on TV in the UK:
- STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITVX
Where to watch Portugal vs Uruguay on TV in the USA:
- SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Where to watch Portugal vs Uruguay on TV in Canada
- TSN1, TSN4, TSN App, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5, RDS App, TSN3
How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay live stream free
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.
Get access in 3 easy steps.
FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!
Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.
Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.
Portugal squad
Head coach: Fernando Santos
- Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)
- Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
- Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)
- Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga).
Uruguay squad
Head coach: Diego Alonso
- Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)
- Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Gimenez (Atlético Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mataas Vina (AS Roma)
- Midfielders: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio)
- Forwards: Agustin Cannobio (Athletico Paranaense), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Facundo Torres (Orlando City)