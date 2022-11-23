How to watch Qatar vs Senegal Live Stream on TV

Qatar will face Senegal in their World Cup Group A match on Friday, 25 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Qatar vs Senegal live stream free online.
For the first time ever, the World Cup hosts lost their opening game in the tournament. Qatar lost 0-2 to Ecuador, leaving a bad impression as the Qatari team was expected to do better. It’s important for them to make the best of it and perform much better in the second game against Senegal.
On the other hand, Senegal performed well in the opening game of the World Cup against the Netherlands. Against the staffing gap, the Africans did not simply defend but created chances. However, they conceded twice in the final period and lost 0-2. The Senegalese will now prepare for their game against Qatar, where only victory will satisfy them.
What time is Qatar vs Senegal World Cup match?
- Group A
- Location: Doha, Qatar
- Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium
- Date: Friday, 25 November
- Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
What TV channel is Qatar vs Senegal on?
Where to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV in the UK:
- BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK
Where to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV in the USA:
- SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Where to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV in Canada
- TSN.ca, TSN1, RDS App, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN4 and the TSN App
How to watch Qatar vs Senegal live stream free
Qatar vs Senegal live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.
Qatar squad
Head coach: Felix Sanchez
- Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousuf Hassan (Emirates Club)
- Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al Rawi (Al-Duhail), Khoukhi Boualem (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Ismael Mohammed (Al-Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al-Gharafa)
- Midfielders: Jassim Jabir (Al-Waab), Ali Asad (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al Hajri (Al-Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al-Duhail), Mustafa Meshaal (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatim (Al-Rayyan), Naif Alhadhrami (Al-Rayyan)
- Forwards: Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail), Ahmed Alaa (Al-Gharafa), Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah)
Senegal squad
Head coach: Aliou Cisse
- Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (QPR)
- Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos), Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens SC)
- Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forrest), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Loum N’Diaye (Reading)
- Forwards: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)