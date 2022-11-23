How to watch Qatar vs Senegal Live Stream on TV

Qatar will face Senegal in their World Cup Group A match on Friday, 25 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Qatar vs Senegal live stream free online.

Qatar vs Senegal: Akram Afif and Ismaila Sarr

For the first time ever, the World Cup hosts lost their opening game in the tournament. Qatar lost 0-2 to Ecuador, leaving a bad impression as the Qatari team was expected to do better. It’s important for them to make the best of it and perform much better in the second game against Senegal.

On the other hand, Senegal performed well in the opening game of the World Cup against the Netherlands. Against the staffing gap, the Africans did not simply defend but created chances. However, they conceded twice in the final period and lost 0-2. The Senegalese will now prepare for their game against Qatar, where only victory will satisfy them.

What time is Qatar vs Senegal World Cup match?

Group A

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium Date: Friday, 25 November

Friday, 25 November Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

What TV channel is Qatar vs Senegal on?

Where to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Where to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV in Canada

TSN.ca, TSN1, RDS App, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN4 and the TSN App

How to watch Qatar vs Senegal live stream free

Qatar vs Senegal live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Qatar squad

Head coach: Felix Sanchez

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousuf Hassan (Emirates Club)

Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousuf Hassan (Emirates Club) Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al Rawi (Al-Duhail), Khoukhi Boualem (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Ismael Mohammed (Al-Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al-Gharafa)

Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al Rawi (Al-Duhail), Khoukhi Boualem (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Ismael Mohammed (Al-Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al-Gharafa) Midfielders: Jassim Jabir (Al-Waab), Ali Asad (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al Hajri (Al-Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al-Duhail), Mustafa Meshaal (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatim (Al-Rayyan), Naif Alhadhrami (Al-Rayyan)

Jassim Jabir (Al-Waab), Ali Asad (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al Hajri (Al-Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al-Duhail), Mustafa Meshaal (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatim (Al-Rayyan), Naif Alhadhrami (Al-Rayyan) Forwards: Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail), Ahmed Alaa (Al-Gharafa), Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah)

Senegal squad

Head coach: Aliou Cisse