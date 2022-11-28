How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Stream on TV

Saudi Arabia will face Mexico in their World Cup Group C match on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream free online.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Salem Al-Dawsari and Roberto Alvarado

Saudi Arabia surprised everyone in the World Cup opening game by sensationally beating Argentina, one of the tournament’s favourites. However, in the second game, the Saudis did not show the same performance; although they created many chances against Poland, but lost in the end. A draw in the final encounter of the group stage would be desirable, but it is unlikely that the opponents will accept such an option.

After a draw against Poland, Mexico lost to a resurgent Argentine side and is last in the group before the third round. However, they have not lost their chances of making the playoffs, which will only increase their motivation for the upcoming game against a not the most formidable opponent. The Mexicans need a win against the Arabs to avoid being dependent on the result of the other side.

Saudi Arabia has already shown their class in this World Cup and could attract a lot of attention. However, in the final game of the group stage, the Arabs will face a much more classy and incredibly motivated side that will be out there just to win. Mexicans will be able to set themselves up for the encounter, having plenty of experience in similar encounters, and pull out a hard-fought victory.

What time is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico World Cup match?

Group C

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Lusail, Qatar Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: Wednesday, 30 November

Wednesday, 30 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico on?

Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two

Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling, Fox Sports 1

Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico on TV in Canada

RDS 2, RDS App, TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN2

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream free

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Saudi Arabia squad

Head coach: Hervé Renard

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al Ahly)

Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal) Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

Mexico squad

Head coach: Gerardo Martino