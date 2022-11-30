How to watch Serbia vs Switzerland Live Stream on TV

Serbia will face Switzerland in their World Cup Group G match on Friday, 2 December 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Serbia vs Switzerland live stream free online.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Dusan Vlahovic and Breel Embolo

The Serbian team failed to defeat the Cameroonians in the second round and made it as difficult as possible for them to qualify from the group. Now the Serbs need to outplay the Swiss and hope that Brazil does not lose in the parallel game. In terms of squad level, the team has enough promise, but so far, there has been no stability in the results and many mistakes in defence.

Switzerland, in their turn, will be content with a draw against the Serbs, but the team will be determined to win. The team has scored just one goal in two games, but they look very good defensively and it will not be easy to overcome such defensive barriers. Switzerland will probably not rely on the result of the parallel encounter and will play exclusively on its own initiative.

This will be a tough and uncompromising encounter. The Serbs will be active from the start of the match and will try to gain an advantage. However, it will not be easy for them to score, as their opponent is not planning to go home and let their rival into the playoffs. The more experienced and stable Swiss side will be able to get three points in a tough encounter.

What time is Serbia vs Switzerland World Cup match?

Group G

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Stadium 974

Stadium 974 Date: Friday, 2 December

Friday, 2 December Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Serbia vs Switzerland on?

Where to watch Serbia vs Switzerland on TV in the UK:

ITVX, ITV 4, STV Player

Where to watch Serbia vs Switzerland on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling

Where to watch Serbia vs Switzerland on TV in Canada

TSN.ca, TSN App, RDS App, TSN2, RDS 2

Serbia squad

Head coach: Dragan Stojkovic

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino) Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Red Star Belgrade), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade) Srdjan Babic (Almeria)

Stefan Mitrovic (Red Star Belgrade), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade) Srdjan Babic (Almeria) Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona)

Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona) Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Djuricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjic (Torino)

Switzerland squad

Head coach: Murat Yakin