How to watch South Korea vs Portugal Live Stream on TV

South Korea will face Portugal in their World Cup Group H match on Friday, 2 December 2022, at 15:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch South Korea vs Portugal live stream free online.

South Korea vs Portugal: Jung Woo-young and Bruno Fernandes

The South Korean national team have yet to achieve any victories at the World Cup and will have to deal with a very formidable opponent in the final round, which has looked excellent in the group stage. The team played well in the second half against Ghana, but the two goals were not even enough for a draw, and now the Asian players need to beat the Portuguese and hope for a positive outcome for themselves in the other meeting.

As for Portugal, the team appeared very well prepared for the tournament on all fronts and quite rightly got two wins in the opening rounds. The team runs out well in attack, is fairly monolithic when defending their own goal and will qualify for the later rounds. Yes, the Europeans have already guaranteed themselves a playoff spot, but they could lose their lead at some point, which would only increase their motivation.

It’s not that simple in this pairing and we should expect a desperate fightback from the South Korean side. Yes, Portugal has the advantage on all fronts, but a draw is fine, while their opponents just need to win.

What time is South Korea vs Portugal World Cup match?

Group H

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium Date: Friday, 2 December

Friday, 2 December Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

What TV channel is South Korea vs Portugal on?

Where to watch South Korea vs Portugal on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two

Where to watch South Korea vs Portugal on TV in the USA:

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling

Where to watch South Korea vs Portugal on TV in Canada

TSN3, TSN5, RDS, TSN4, TSN1, TSN App, TSN.ca, RDS App

South Korea squad

Head coach: Paulo Bento

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Portugal squad

Head coach: Fernando Santos