Spain vs Costa Rica Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Spain vs Costa Rica HIGHLIGHTS – FIFA World Cup 2022: The group stage match between Spain and Costa Rica was played today, 23 November. The teams played at the El Touma Stadium in Doha. The meeting ended 7-0 in favor of the European team.

11 minutes after the starting whistle, Luis Enrique’s forward Dani Olmo opened the scoring. After 10 minutes, Marco Asensio sealed the Spanish lead. He was assisted by Jordi Alba. Soon Ferran Torres converted a penalty.

The Europeans scored the rest of the goals in the second half. This time, Ferran Torres converted a penalty. The other goals were scored after the end of regular time: Carlos Soler slotted the ball into the net for Keylor Navas in the 91st minute and Alvaro Morata set up the final score in the 92nd minute.