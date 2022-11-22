How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica Live Stream on TV

Spain will face Costa Rica in their World Cup Group E match on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, at 16:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Spain vs Costa Rica live stream free online.

Luis Enrique’s side qualified for the World Cup by winning Group B with four points over the Swedes. The team’s most recent achievement was reaching the playoffs of the Nations League. Despite the defeat by Switzerland (1-2), Spain solved all their problems in the National League. They won Group 2 of Liga A. To do so, they needed a 1-0 win against Portugal. It was this result that decided the outcome.

Spain has become a bit quiet. Most often, it has managed to do with a minimum of goals. For example, they have scored no more than two goals in three of their five games. One of the two exceptions was when Spain thrashed Jordan 3-1 away in the last game.

Costa Rica is traditionally strong and highly ranked in the North American zone. Moreover, they managed to qualify for the World Cup. Costa Rica was victorious in the decisive match. The victim was the New Zealanders (1-0).

The World Cup in Qatar will be Costa Rica’s third consecutive and sixth in history. Their most memorable performance was in 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals. The side is unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, including friendlies, with four wins and one draw.

What time is Spain vs Costa Rica World Cup match?

Group E

Location: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium Date: Wednesday, 23 November

Wednesday, 23 November Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

What TV channel is Spain vs Costa Rica on?

Where to watch Spain vs Costa Rica on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

Where to watch Spain vs Costa Rica on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Spain vs Costa Rica on TV in Canada

TSN1, TSN4, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Spain squad

Head coach: Luis Enrique

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford) Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia) Midfielders: Sergi Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (PSG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Sergi Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (PSG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid, Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Costa Rica squad

Head coach: Luis Fernando Suarez