How to watch Spain vs Germany Live Stream on TV

Spain will face Germany in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday, 27 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Spain vs Germany live stream free online.

Spain vs Germany: Sergio Busquets and Joshua Kimmich

The Spanish team managed to get a very big win in the tournament’s first game, which clearly improved their chances of getting out of the group and will add to the positive emotions in their confrontation with Germany. However, judging the team on their opening game would be wrong, as they were already completely frustrated before the break and did not respond favourably. Now, Spain will face angry Germans, who will be charged exclusively to win.

Germany was excellent in the first half against Japan and the final loss looked more like an accident. The team created a huge number of dangerous chances, most of which could not be converted, and conceded two unnecessary goals. This setback will clearly add to the team’s motivation ahead of the second round, and the players will go into the game with only the aim of getting all three points.

What time is Spain vs Germany World Cup match?

Group E

Location: Al Khor, Qatar

Al Khor, Qatar Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 November

Sunday, 27 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Spain vs Germany on?

Where to watch Spain vs Germany on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One

Where to watch Spain vs Germany on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Spain vs Germany on TV in Canada

TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, RDS, TSN.ca and TSN App

How to watch Spain vs Germany live stream free

The Japan vs Costa Rica live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Spain squad

Head coach: Luis Enrique

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford) Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia) Midfielders: Sergi Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (PSG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Sergi Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (PSG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid, Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Germany squad

Head coach: Hans-Dieter Flick