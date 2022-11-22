How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon Live Stream on TV

Switzerland will face Cameroon in their World Cup Group G match on Thursday, 24 November 2022, at 10:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream free online.

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Granit Xhaka and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

The Swiss team were confident enough to qualify for this World Cup, beating the Italians in the group. The team in the Nations League has been very impressive, although they lost narrowly to Spain and Portugal. The recent defeat to Ghana in the friendly does not fully reflect the team’s readiness, which is looking very good functionally and is unlikely to give anyone points without a fight, hoping to climb at least into the playoffs.

Cameroon had a hard time reaching the Qatar tournament and had serious difficulties in securing a place in the World Cup. Since then, the team has looked a bit uninspiring, having failed to win a single game in their previous four encounters. Yes, the Africans are always known for their physically solid squad, but the teamwork of the Cameroonians so far leaves much to be desired. The Cameroonians are unlikely to be serious about getting out of the group, given the opponents in the quartet they have picked up.

There is a favourite in this pairing – and it is not Cameroon. Switzerland has the advantage of class and experience at the highest level, almost always playing in the major tournaments in Europe and the world, and will be active throughout the encounter. Yes, Cameroon can hold their opponents off in the early stages and the Africans can even score, but they are unlikely to take any points.

What time is Switzerland vs Cameroon World Cup match?

Group G

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

Al Wakrah, Qatar Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 November

Thursday, 24 November Kick-off Time: 10:00 GMT / 05:00 ET / 02:00 PT

What TV channel is Switzerland vs Cameroon on?

Where to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon on TV in the UK:

ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland

Where to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon on TV in Canada

TSN App, RDS App, TSN1, TSN3, TSN.ca, RDS

Switzerland squad

Head coach: Murat Yakin

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Köhn (RB Salzburg)

Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Eray Comert (Valencia)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Fabian Frei (Basel), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys)

Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys)

Cameroon squad

Head coach: Rigobert Song Bahanag