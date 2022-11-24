How to watch Tunisia vs Australia Live Stream on TV

Tunisia will face Australia in their World Cup Group D match on Saturday, 26 November 2022, at 10:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Tunisia vs Australia live stream free online.

Tunisia vs Australia: Youssef Msakni and Jason Cummings

The Tunisian team played well in the first round in defence but were unimpressive up front. Yes, from a tournament perspective, taking a point against the Danes clearly looks like a success, but now the Tunisians need to beat Australia because the reigning world champions are waiting for them in the final round, and it will be very difficult. The team is well-staffed and compact on the pitch, and their motivation should be high.

As for Australia, in the first half against the French, the team looked very attractive and tried to play as equals against the giants of world football. The Australians created a number of chances and could have scored more, and their defence looked good in the meantime. They didn’t have the same class but they can certainly fight for the points in their remaining fixtures.

There is no favourite in this pairing and both teams are looking to win. Tunisia has performed well in terms of defence and Australia has impressed offensively, which balances out the opponents. The clash will be an evenly contested affair, with each side trying to take maximum points.

What time is Tunisia vs Australia World Cup match?

Group D

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

Al Wakrah, Qatar Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November

Saturday, 26 November Kick-off Time: 10:00 GMT / 05:00 ET / 02:00 PT

What TV channel is Tunisia vs Australia on?

Where to watch Tunisia vs Australia on TV in the UK:

BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

Where to watch Tunisia vs Australia on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Tunisia vs Australia on TV in Canada

TSN App, TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN1, RDS App, CTV App

How to watch Tunisia vs Australia live stream free

The Tunisia vs Australia live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

FuboTV gets a 7–Day Free Trial!

Watch World Cup in the USA. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Tunisia squad

Head coach: Jalel Kadri

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassen (Club Africain Tunis), Aymen Balbouli (Etoile Sportive du Sahel), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)

Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassen (Club Africain Tunis), Aymen Balbouli (Etoile Sportive du Sahel), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir) Defenders: Mohamed Dräger (Luzern), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos Athens), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Montassar Talbi (FC Lorient), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Yassine Meriah (Esperance Tunis), Nader Ghandri (Club African Tunis), Ali Maâloul (Al Ahly), Ali Abdi (Caen)

Mohamed Dräger (Luzern), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos Athens), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Montassar Talbi (FC Lorient), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Yassine Meriah (Esperance Tunis), Nader Ghandri (Club African Tunis), Ali Maâloul (Al Ahly), Ali Abdi (Caen) Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Koln), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Ghaylen Chaaleli (Esperance Tunis), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance Tunis), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham)

Ellyes Skhiri (Koln), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Ghaylen Chaaleli (Esperance Tunis), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance Tunis), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham) Forwards: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek SC), Naim Sliti (Ettifaq), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Anis Ben Slimane (Bröndby), Issam Jebali (Odense), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier), Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi)

Australia squad

Head coach: Graham Arnold